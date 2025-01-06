Opinion – Arsenal are still very much in the title race and here is why

2025 could finally be the year Arsenal lays its hands on the Premier League title, ending over 20 years of waiting.

Most of us Gooners aren’t overly worried about the title race right now, and perhaps we’re justified in feeling this way.

In the 2023-24 season, we missed out on the league title by just 2 points. Last season, after 20 games, we had 39 points. We are only slightly behind that total at this stage of the season compared to last.

There’s hope, but a glance at the Premier League table does give some cause for concern. Table-toppers Liverpool are currently 6 points ahead of us, with a game in hand.

While we’ve managed to sustain an impressive unbeaten run over the last 12 games (9 wins and 3 draws), we need to go on a winning streak—and Liverpool must drop points for us to have a real chance.

Call me cheeky, but I’ve been eyeing Liverpool’s fixtures, and there are 9 matches where I think they could drop points:

Chelsea (away)

Manchester City (away)

Brighton (away)

Bournemouth (away)

Arsenal (home)

Aston Villa (away)

Brentford (away)

Everton (away)

Nottingham Forest (away)

Surely, at least 4 of these teams can step up and deny Liverpool all 3 points.

If Liverpool drops points in these matches—perhaps even 10 or more—it would blow the title race wide open. Embarrassing as it may sound, we Gooners wouldn’t mind if Liverpool bottled the title race.

On our end, Arsenal has endured a tough start to the season with challenging away fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Tottenham. Yet there’s still plenty of time to recover. As Martin Keown recently said on TNT Sports, “There’s still time to recover against Liverpool, who have lots of difficult fixtures to come.”

Our hunger for glory is undeniable, and we’ll fight until the very end. And come Sunday, May 11th, we might just do something extraordinary at Anfield: beat Liverpool on their home turf to confirm our first Premier League title in over two decades.

Daniel O