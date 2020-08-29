Opinion: Arsenal blaming covid19 for their sackings makes no sense any more

Mikel Arteta has recently defended Arsenal’s decision to sack a number of their backroom staff this summer despite being active in the transfer market.

The Gunners have been one of the teams who have reacted to covid19 pandemic with strong measures.

Firstly, they managed to get their players to take pay cuts, a majority obliged.

We saved more than £5 million from that pay cuts and I expected that to be enough to cover the wages of our non-playing staff for the year.

The club will eventually make 55 members of staff redundant citing the same covid19 that has affected the finances.

It was embarrassing for that to be put out and even more embarrassing when we confirmed the free signing of Willian.

Now we will soon complete a move for Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, yet we want to claim we have lost money due to covid19.

The club needs to be bold enough and forget that narrative now.

Everyone knows that we have more money than we are claiming to and I think we should be bold enough to say we are firing members of our staff because we want to restructure the club and change how we operate.

This has not been the best of periods for the Arsenal board.

