Opinion – Arsenal can expect one final push from Man City

This time last year, Mikel Arteta publicly warned the owners that Arsenal were short in attack and required reinforcements, pleas that his employers ignored. That moment has since become a benchmark for evaluating the contrasting approaches adopted by rival clubs in pivotal periods of the title race.
Contrasting standards between rivals
The difference between the Kroenke family and those in charge at Manchester City is rooted in standards. At the Etihad, there is little tolerance for drifting away from contention. The expectation is simple: challenge for the title every season. As January arrived, those responsible in Manchester asked what Pep Guardiola required to restore momentum and give his side the best chance of lifting the trophy once more.
The Spaniard requested a centre back to address an injury crisis. City were seven points behind Arsenal on the day Marc Guehi arrived at the Etihad. In north London, there may be hope that enough damage has already been inflicted in the title race. A similar belief existed 12 months earlier when Arsenal were six points behind Liverpool, who also had a game in hand. The lesson from Manchester is clear: they are giving the race one final push, even as many Arsenal supporters wish their rivals would retreat.
Fine margins and decisive ambition
Guardiola remains a relentless competitor. Even without the strongest squad he has managed, he continues to search for solutions. He understands that his advantage lies in a core group of players accustomed to delivering under pressure in April and May. With long term injuries to Gvardiol and Stones and Dias still not fully fit, City lacked the defensive stability to mount a sustained run. In a sport where the smallest details decide success, securing an England international midway through the campaign could prove decisive.
There were even rumours that Arsenal had monitored Guehi’s contractual situation but were unwilling to pay for a player who would have been free in the summer. In hindsight, twenty million might have been worthwhile if it prevented him from strengthening a rival. Most clubs would have waited. A big club does not. A big club acts, refuses to surrender, and invests when the moment demands it.
Arsenal hesitated a year ago. Manchester City have not. In a title race defined by courage and timing, that difference may yet determine who prevails when the season reaches its conclusion.
Yes, they will be stronger with Guehi and Semenyo, but hopefully they will still drop a little points even with them.
Haaland.
Doku. Foden. Semenyo.
Silva. Rodri.
AitNouri. Guehi. Khusanov. Nunes.
Donnarumma.
I’d say he had to do something in this window and as much as Arsenal were behind Liverpool last season, I’m sure plans had been made for the summer which buying in January could well have impacted them.
Are we still assuming that Pep will deliver on his February claim? Just because Guehi has signed, it doesn’t mean he’ll hit the ground running even though Semenyo has. This and last season have been comparatively disappointing by City’s standards so it stands to reason the club don’t want to fall further behind in the league now and in the future
It’s in our hands. Even with the new signings City are not the City of old, but if we ease off they can catch us. Arteta’s challenge is keeping the team sharp with the right tactics and the right rotation for each game.
For all this glazing of Manchester City, they finished third last season. They are not the same side that won the treble. Most importantly, the overall quality of the league has improved and I’m not sure anyone can go on long winning runs anymore.
On Guehi, City had no choice but to sign him because they lost both their starting CB’s. One out for the rest of the season. It was a necessity for them. They would have probably waited for the summer like everyone else if not for the injuries.
Guehi will improve them but they will still struggle against transitional play. The goals they concede have more to do with the lack of legs in midfield and they haven’t addressed that. The midfielders they have at fullback aren’t world beaters either.