Opinion: Arsenal can spend nothing to replace Bellerin and invest in midfield

Hector Bellerin is currently being linked with the exit door this summer, but Arsenal have ready-made replacements at right-back already.

The Spaniard has been our first-choice right-back since breaking into the side in 2014, although he has missed large spells through injury.

Juventus and Inter Milan are now claimed to be eyeing a move for the defender, and the timing could be perfect for Arsenal.

The Coronavirus has had a major impact on the club’s finances at present, and a failure to qualify for European football next term could have further impact on our budgets, but the club will still be keen to spend.

Manager Mikel Arteta has brought all-round improvement to the team in his short time in charge, and will be keen to bring players in who can build on his philosophy, but money may not be immediately available for such a rebuild.

Bellerin could be sold this summer however, and we won’t need to spend a single penny to replace him.

Cedric Soares is available on a free transfer this summer, but he is yet to feature due to injury, but he will definitely get a chance to impress the new boss when the campaign resumes, and he is out of contract in the coming months.

Calum Chambers has already been impressing at right-back this term, while Mikel Arteta opted to play him at centre-back in his first game in charge, but unfortunately he was unable to complete the 90 minutes against Chelsea, and has been sidelined since.

Enter Jordi Osei-Tutu. This 21 year-old is currently earning praise whilst out on loan with Vfl Bochum. The youngster has been impressing out on the wing, but at Arsenal has always operated at right-back, and his attacking prowess could profit our side.

Osei-Tutu could well be our new first-choice next term if he could adapt to the ways of Arteta, and he could well relish next season in a similar way that Bukayo Saka has this term, utilising his attacking talent from the deeper role.

Should Arsenal cash-in on Bellerin and use the money to strengthen our midfield? Does Chambers deserve to be first choice, leaving one of Soares or JOT as our potential back-up?

Patrick