Opinion: Arsenal cannot allow Giroud to break our hearts again

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the final of this season’s FA Cup.

We will go face to face with Olivier Giroud yet again after we sold him to the Blues a few season’s back.

Football has a way of bringing us back together since he left and this final will be the second final that he could play against us.

He emerged victorious in the last final, and he even scored as the Blues beat us to win last season’s Europa League final.

As we face them again in the FA Cup final, for me, this is our chance to get revenge and the worst thing that can happen would be for us to lose and for Giroud to get on the score sheet once again.

After watching our drive towards the final and especially our performance against Manchester City in the semi-final, I am confident that we can get a result against the Blues.

I don’t know what to expect from Frank Lampard’s team, but I trust Mikel Arteta to mastermind a game plan that should get us the trophy.

Even more importantly for me, I want our defence to ensure that Giroud doesn’t get to score against us in that final and break our hearts once again.

An article from Ime