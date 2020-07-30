Opinion: Arsenal could do much worse than sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to be a free agent at the end of the season currently, although AC Milan do have the option to extend that by a year, and I believe he would be a more than decent proposition for Arsenal this summer.

It would be easy to call me crazy here, but I’m not one to shy away from my own thoughts. Yes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 38 years-old, turning 39 early into the new season, but on ability and experience, he is still a huge asset to his current club, and every club before them.

The Swedish living legend is currently playing in Serie A, having joined on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January, and despite struggling to settle in initially, he has now scored 9 goals and five assists in less than 1400 league minutes.

We are currently stacked with options in our attacking areas, and are eyeing ways in which we can free up funds to bolster our weaker areas of the team, and assuming we will be able to persuade Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay on beyond the summer, Alexandre Lacazette could we be sold.

Replacing the French striker this summer should retrieve us upwards of £50 Million to invest in other areas, while Zlatan could be acquired for nothing, albeit on a fair wage.

The fact of the matter is, AC Milan have lost only twice since the arrival of Ibrahimovic, with that form seeing them leap up the table to steal sixth place and an all-important Europa League spot.

His effect in and around the squad, not only on the pitch, should not be discounted, and given that in his last season in the MLS with LA Galaxy in 2019 he scored an amazing 31 league goals in his 31 games, whilst playing the full 90 minutes on each of those occasions, should tell you that he is showing no signs of aging.

If AC Milan are stupid enough not to trigger his contract, should Arsenal make the bold bid to bring him back to the Premier League?

Patrick