Opinion: Arsenal could make a late rush for new players and still have a good season

Arsenal fans are understandably frustrated as rival clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City continue to strengthen their squads with new signings, while the Gunners have yet to make any notable additions. The contrast is stark, particularly given the club’s recent progress and expectations heading into the new campaign.

For the past three seasons, Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League, consistently challenging for the title but falling just short. After losing out last term, fans were hoping for early business in the transfer window to address key areas that need improvement. Mikel Arteta’s side showed plenty of promise throughout the last campaign, and just a few additions could be enough to take them one step further.

Transfer strategy could offer late-window advantages

There is a growing belief that Arsenal’s current approach to the transfer market might extend deep into the window. While some supporters view this as a negative, suggesting the club could be forced to settle for players other teams pass over, that may not tell the full story.

Some quality players only become available towards the end of the window. Circumstances change quickly in football. A player who seems secure at their current club today may become surplus to requirements after a new arrival or a shift in tactical plans. Arsenal could be positioning themselves to take advantage of those late developments.

Patience could unlock the right signings

It is also worth considering that Arsenal do not require a full squad overhaul. Their current team has already proven it can compete with the very best. The core of the squad is solid, and the need for new signings is specific rather than widespread. That allows them to be selective and patient, waiting for the right opportunities rather than rushing into deals.

The club remain active behind the scenes and are monitoring several potential targets, but there is a clear sense that only the right profile of player will be brought in.

With weeks remaining in the window, Arsenal still have time to make decisive moves. Their final signings may arrive later than fans would prefer, but the quality of those additions could still make all the difference in the title race.

