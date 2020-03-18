Opinion – Arsenal do not need rejects and have enough quality in defence

Arsenal have better quality at the back than some of the defenders being touted for a move to the Emirates

Arsenal has been linked with a number of defenders over the past few months and some of the players that have been linked have been ridiculous.

Players like Dejan Lovren and Chris Smalling has been linked with a move to the Gunners and I have to admit that signing any of these players would be ridiculous looking at how far we have come.

Mikel Arteta has made some improvements to the Arsenal backline and we can comfortably sell any of our current options for higher than what Arsenal has been asked to pay for Lovren and Smalling.

Shkodran Mustafi has been rejuvenated at the Emirates following the arrival of Mikel Arteta and the German should be given more prominence.

Pablo Mari has been a class act in the games that he has played for Arsenal and the Spaniard looks set to keep getting better.

William Saliba will be joining in the summer and the Frenchman has proven this season that he would be a success from the get-go.

Calum Chambers started Mikel Arteta’s reign looking to finally be reaching his potential. His injury was a big loss to us, but he would come back stronger.

Rob Holding is injured at the moment he was beginning to show his class and I’d rather have him on my team than any of Lovren and Smalling.