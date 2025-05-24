Opinion: Arsenal Do Not Need to Sacrifice Two Wingers to Sign One

Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of new faces at the club. The transfer window is not open yet, but the Gunners have signalled their intent. A host of signings will be made, with Andrea Berta already laying the groundwork for the acquisition of a number of players. This will help to quickly wrap up a deal when the club decides on a particular option.

One such example is the search for a new striker. The club is still undecided between Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko. Nonetheless, the groundwork has been done on both ahead of a final decision. Arsenal are in need of signings for one main reason which is the improvement of the team quality-wise. The current crop has undoubted quality, with some players nearing and already achieving world class status, IMO. However, to finally get over the line, Arsenal must seek to improve even if it is marginal.

Apart from quality, additions are needed to give the squad greater strength and depth. For a club that has been brutally ravaged by injuries and dismissals this term, it should be seen as a top priority. The word ‘makeshift’ has been used far too often this campaign for a side with title aspirations, it simply must not happen again next season.

Quality in, But Not at the Cost of Depth

With that in mind, I am puzzled by the debate raging on among supporters regarding their search for a new winger. Arsenal have suggested they will strengthen the wings, with the left being of utmost priority. There have been rumblings on the likes of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon in recent weeks, while Nico Williams remains top choice with interest dating back to last season. This has sparked a debate on who the club should get rid of to accommodate such a signing, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard. This is despite amassing 33 goal contributions between them. So often have we seen them fail to make any impact, with Martinelli being the most guilty. Both have also struggled with consistency, dropping a poor performance off the back of a 9/10 just a week earlier. This has been to the frustration of the Arsenal support and is in fact why the Gunners are searching for reinforcements. That said, I do not think one should be sacrificed just because a quality winger will sign.

All season, we have seen that our attacking options are simply not enough to suffice for a full campaign consisting of a lot of uncertainties. At the start of this term, the Gunners began with six forwards, barring Ethan Nwaneri. That was after the arrival of Raheem Sterling, who has offered next to nothing this campaign. With the Englishman set to leave at the end of his loan spell, that would leave only five attackers, one of which is an injured Gabriel Jesus. Signing one quality winger and releasing either Trossard or Martinelli will basically mean we are left even shorter for next season, and this is even if a striker is signed. Keeping both and adding a quality wide option as well as that number nine will significantly strengthen the squad, and that is what the attack needs, not the case of one in, one out. How often have we turned to our bench and grimaced? I will tell you the answer, quite a lot. We have lacked firepower off the bench to turn the tides in our favour in times of need. It has been as a result of lack of quality to call upon, however that is exactly what we will have if we keep hold and add to the squad.

Prioritising Depth Could Be the Difference

It is easy to underestimate the importance of having strength in depth. Managers do often like having a smaller squad, but having a deep squad will not only provide options but help compete in a number of competitions simultaneously. Arsenal really struggled to juggle league commitments and European football after reaching the latter stages of the Champions League. Fatigue, both mentally and physically, began to take its toll, which was depicted by the absurd amount of muscle injuries in the latter parts of the season.

By all means, I am not saying the Gunners should rebuff a ridiculous offer for either of them, however I do not think they should actively look to sell. Prioritising depth ahead of next season will be crucial for our title aspirations next season.

Thoughts in the comments. Should the Gunners actively look to sell Trossard or Martinelli if a winger arrives?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…