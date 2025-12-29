Opinion: Arsenal doesn’t need to keep their youngsters to win the league

There have been growing calls for Arsenal to send some of their young players out on loan during the January transfer window, a move that could benefit both the players and the club. The suggestion has gathered momentum as opportunities for academy prospects have been limited in a demanding season where results and consistency are prioritised above development.
Mikel Arteta has made a clear effort to protect his youngsters from being rushed into high-pressure situations that could disrupt their progress. While this approach is understandable, it has also meant that several promising players are struggling to gain meaningful minutes. As the season progresses and competitions intensify, those opportunities appear increasingly unlikely to arrive.
Limited opportunities for young players
Arsenal are expected to gradually introduce talents such as Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, but the competitive nature of this campaign has reduced the manager’s willingness to rely on them. With the Carabao Cup no longer offering easier fixtures, pathways to first-team football have narrowed significantly. The FA Cup is treated with similar seriousness, while the Premier League and Champions League offer little margin for experimentation.
As a result, the youngsters find themselves on the bench more often than on the pitch. Although the Gunners may hope circumstances will change, the reality of the schedule suggests that consistent minutes at senior level are unlikely in the coming months. Remaining as backup options may not provide the developmental progress required at this stage of their careers.
The case for January loans
As the transfer window approaches, Arsenal face a decision on how best to support their young players. Sending them out on loan could demonstrate faith in their potential while also ensuring they gain valuable match experience. Allowing these players to develop away from the immediate pressures of a title-chasing side would be the right call.
Keeping youngsters unused on the bench is unlikely to contribute directly to Arsenal’s pursuit of trophies. Regular game time elsewhere would help them return more polished, confident, and better prepared to compete for places next season. In that sense, strategic loan moves could serve both the club’s short-term ambitions and its long-term future, ensuring young talent continues to progress rather than stagnate during a crucial phase of development.
Nwaneri and Dowman should be loaned out, because we’ve got senior players who rarely get injured for their positions
However, Lewis-Skelly should stay, since Calafiori and Magalhaes are injury-prone
Players like dowman and salmon are so young, it’s better just to keep them here until the summer at least before sending them out. MLS is an important squad player so can’t be loaned out.
At this point, it probably does make sense to send nwaneri out on loan. Could see him making an impact at a lower league EPL club, which would be great for him and for us in the longer term. Still think he has a big future for us – he’s got the potential to score a lot of goals from midfield.
With the current injury issues I don’t think we will need to send the young players on loan because you don’t know which further injuries we might have in the future.
If everyone are always fit through out the season then Nwaneri, Skelly should be sent on loan but our injury record can’t afford us doing that.
If we ever have a fully fit and complete squad then these are the 5 players that might miss out on a match day epl squad –
Downman
Nwaneri
Skelly
Norgaard
Jesus
FIRST TEAM –
Havertz.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
SECOND TEAM –
Gyokeres.
Martinelli. Eze. Madueke.
Merino. Norgaard.
Skelly. Hincapie. Mosquera. White.
Kepa.