Opinion – Arsenal fans need to be patient with Mikel Arteta

Since Mikel Arteta arrived he has created a new feeling of positivity amongst the Arsenal players and fans, but perhaps we are all expecting him to have the Gunners challenging clearly for the Top Four next season, or even higher.

But the Arsenal legend David Seaman thinks that we should not expect miracles overnight, and we can not expect anything more until the Spaniard has had a chance to instil his philosophy into the team that he has inherited. It does not look like he will have much money in the summer, so he can only try and train the players he has now to get his very best out of them. Do Seaman is urging Arsenal fans to be patient with Arteta for the moment.

“[Arteta] can’t get players in now. He will try to revitalise them, but he’s coaching them now,” Seaman said.

“It’s not like you can go in and change it overnight. He needs a lot of time to coach and he will do that.

“I like him as a manager, I like what he says and, from what I’ve heard on the training ground, it’s really good as well.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a longer process than what a lot of people thought.

“In the summer, or at the end of the season when the transfer window opens, it’s going to be a big test for Arsenal as to who comes in and who goes out.”

That all sounds like simple common sense, but in this era of social media everyone wants instant success handed to them on a plate.

Arteta needs at least three years to mold the team into the shape he wants, but can most Arsenal fans be prepared to wait that long?