Opinion – Arsenal fans need to calm down and get some perspective

Calling out Mikel Arteta so vehemently is a little overboard.

Mikel Arteta had a bad day yesterday, I rated him four and I feel that was generous but that is all it was, a bad day.

I have read comments on here that he should go, I did another article yesterday based on Twitter responses and some are saying Unai Emery was better and so on. To me, that is a vast overreaction.

We all knew that he was inexperienced when he took over from Freddie Ljungberg and allowances are made for that. His honeymoon period is over in my book and it is just fine if fans want to have a go at his performance as a manager but to call for his head or compare him to previous managers after just six weeks or so in charge is way over the top.

We have already seen positive changes, we have already seen quite a few players improve significantly, we have seen how the youngsters react to him, these are all huge positives and should not be disregarded so easily.

Let’s face it, he inherited a right shower and any manager would struggle with what he has been handed. Then on top of that, he has his hands tied behind his back in the transfer window.

Then there are injuries and some players with a huge loss of form. When you put it all together he has done a remarkable job.

Arteta was never my choice and I will be critical but I will also give him a huge chance to get it right, at least as long as Emery had anyway.

There is also still a chance of success this season, we can still make the Champions League via the Europa League and the FA Cup is still there to be won.

Does Arteta have to step up even more? Of course he does but it will not happen overnight. He will make further errors of judgement and you can take it to the bank I will be critical in the same way if I was a Man City fan. I would be very harsh on Pep Guardiola right now and that guy won the domestic treble last season.

Calling for Arteta’s head and going over the top with comments is a huge lack of perspective in my opinion.