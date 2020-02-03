Opinion – Arsenal fans need to calm down and get some perspective

Calling out Mikel Arteta so vehemently is a little overboard.
Mikel Arteta had a bad day yesterday, I rated him four and I feel that was generous but that is all it was, a bad day.
I have read comments on here that he should go, I did another article yesterday based on Twitter responses and some are saying Unai Emery was better and so on. To me, that is a vast overreaction.
We all knew that he was inexperienced when he took over from Freddie Ljungberg and allowances are made for that. His honeymoon period is over in my book and it is just fine if fans want to have a go at his performance as a manager but to call for his head or compare him to previous managers after just six weeks or so in charge is way over the top.
We have already seen positive changes, we have already seen quite a few players improve significantly, we have seen how the youngsters react to him, these are all huge positives and should not be disregarded so easily.
Let’s face it, he inherited a right shower and any manager would struggle with what he has been handed. Then on top of that, he has his hands tied behind his back in the transfer window.
Then there are injuries and some players with a huge loss of form. When you put it all together he has done a remarkable job.
Arteta was never my choice and I will be critical but I will also give him a huge chance to get it right, at least as long as Emery had anyway.
There is also still a chance of success this season, we can still make the Champions League via the Europa League and the FA Cup is still there to be won.
Does Arteta have to step up even more? Of course he does but it will not happen overnight. He will make further errors of judgement and you can take it to the bank I will be critical in the same way if I was a Man City fan. I would be very harsh on Pep Guardiola right now and that guy won the domestic treble last season.
Calling for Arteta’s head and going over the top with comments is a huge lack of perspective in my opinion.
Arteta needs time…
He just took over almost half way
He needs a good pre season to build up his own squad and get things done his way
Any one who feels MA deserves criticism at this stage of his management at Arsenal are obviously unreasonable individuals with no concept of modern football!
To expect MA to turn things round in such a short time with the tools he has is completely unacceptable. He needs at least until mid way through next season, when, hopefully he will have had time and some funding to re-balance the squad his way. None of us can imagine how difficult it must be to inherit a team that is low in confidence and under so much pressure!
Get off MA’s back and support him. Support the club!!
Totally with you on this Admin,yes it was a poor performance but already we have seen improvement in certain players and strategy,he needs time to develope his ideas and get the players he wants and get them playing the way he wants.He’s a young manager and he will need support from us and from Kroenke,and that means in the transfer market,The people or fans that are saying these things are just moaning for the sake of moaning,I am sure he will have a squad capable of getting us back into the CL,maybe not this season but hopefully next.
First job he had was to stop us losing which he has .the team can now start to express themselves now they are more familiar with the system .
Yesterday the fullback did very little in attack so there is no need for 2 defensive midfielders
Arteta does need time and i think he deserves it because he didn’t inherit a brilliant squad with great morale, he inherited the opposite.
With that said i think he quickly needs to realise that he is protecting some awful players who should not be wearing the great shirt and i mean xhaka, Mustafi and Ozil. We’ve been more than patient with them and enough is enough.
Also leaving Pepe and Torreira on the bench when they are both getting better with every passing game is beyond me.
We need a massive clean up this summer and a manager with the balls to do it so hopefully Arteta is up for the task.
Arteta wasn’t my first choice either, but I’ve been very impressed with him. My disappointment yesterday was with the players.
Nowt we can do about yet another draw now, that’s gone, need to start thinking about Newcastle, as that will soon be here. COYG
He’s inexperienced, yes. But you don’t need much experience to know Laca should have been off much earlier than 88 minutes.