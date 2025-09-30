Opinion: Arsenal Finally Show Championship Character at Newcastle

Well lovely Arsenal people, for the first time this season Arsenal showed me some encouragement that maybe we do have the character needed to win trophies. We actually played really well. I read a comment that if Arteta plays 666 in midfield again he will summon the antichrist, but on the day we actually put Eze in the 10 and things started to happen.

We had shots, quick feet, players looking forward instead of sideways passes going nowhere. We won because we were positive. The question is why were we not positive against a poor City side. Why were we not positive at Anfield. Liverpool have one clean sheet, which is against Arsenal. We have a very good squad, which was proved once again as substitutes came in and changed the game.

For once Mikel Arteta also affected the game. People think I have an agenda against the guy, but the only agenda I have is winning titles. So I will give him credit when he deserves it. Mosquera had a rough game and was subbed at half-time. Subs were spot on, we took off a defender and moved to something like a 3-6-1, we tried to pile more bodies forward and we were rewarded. We did not celebrate a goal for two minutes like we did against City when there was time to win the game. There was some urgency from the boss, telling the players there were eight minutes. We actually wanted to win this time and we did.

Arsenal Show Urgency and Belief

I do not over celebrate goals these days unless they really mean something, but that Gabriel header got me jumping like a madman because we won against 12 men. I am sick and tired of refs inventing new rules when we play and I have seen it at Newcastle more than once. I am a firm believer that if you play well enough the ref cannot take away the game, but on Sunday the decisions were utterly shocking. That was a stone cold penalty on Gyokeres. What does clear and obvious error mean. Even on the replays it is a pen every day of the week. The player goes past the keeper regardless of a slight touch of the ball, he is tapping it into an empty net if the keeper does not wipe him out. But even apart from that, every foul went Newcastle’s way, so they can hold that now.

Big Performances Across the Pitch

Finally I want to praise some individuals. That was the best game from Gyokeres in terms of hold-up play, duels won and overall effect on the game without scoring. Eze was really good in the 10. Odegaard when he came on impacted the game by giving us control over the ball. Imagine if we go with two 10s against lesser opposition. We might even be back to playing attacking football. Who knew that some competition brought more out of players who were struggling like Martinelli and Odegaard to name a few. That is what the squad does for you. Big Gabby stepped up at the end, but my goodness that defending on their goal was comical.

That win was absolutely massive. I know it is gameweek six but we simply had to capitalise on Liverpool’s mistake. Last season there was not a race. I think five points was the closest we ever were to them after January. This season will be judged on trophies.

Your thoughts welcome in the comments.

Mitov

