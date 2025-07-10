Opinion: Arsenal Handed Major Boost in Striker Pursuit Amid Juventus Contract Twist

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is expected to leave Serie A this summer, with the Old Lady reportedly preparing to offer him a deal that would terminate his contract. Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the Serbian international, with strong links dating back to his prolific spell at Fiorentina.

Before Vlahović made the move to Juventus in January 2022, Arsenal spent much of that transfer window pursuing him. The Gunners ultimately missed out due to the player’s preference to join Juventus, along with a few other factors that were never made public. However, Arsenal have maintained their interest ever since and, according to the latest reports, they could now have the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Juventus prepared to end Vlahović contract amid impasse

As reported by The Mirror, Juventus are preparing an offer to terminate the Serbian’s contract. With just one year remaining on his current deal, Vlahović is reportedly unwilling to sign an extension and intends to see out his final year to secure his €12 million salary.

Juventus, for their part, had hoped to restructure the cost across a longer period via a new contract, but with no agreement in sight, the club are now considering tearing up his existing deal. While it remains unlikely that Vlahović will agree to this due to the wages he would be forced to forgo, the possibility is still on the table.

Arsenal monitoring closely as Gyökeres deal drags on

Arsenal would receive a significant boost in their hunt for a number nine should Vlahović become a free agent, though long-time admirers Man United are also reported to monitoring the situation closely.

Any move for Vlahović may depend on developments surrounding Victor Gyökeres. The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the Swedish striker, but negotiations with Sporting are said to be progressing slowly.

A delegation was sent to Lisbon to finalise the deal, but as of now, no agreement has been reached, though reports suggest a breakthrough is close. The situation remains fluid and could impact Arsenal’s plans either positively or negatively. With that in mind, Vlahović could emerge as a sensible fallback option.

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal have not officially ended interest in Benjamin Šeško, but financially, the Serbian forward may represent a more viable route.

Five Reasons Why Dušan Vlahović could be the perfect fit for Arsenal.

Would love to get your opinions on Vlahović, Gooners! Should the club consider a move?

Benjamin Kenneth

