Opinion – Arsenal has no discipline under Arteta, no wonder we drop points

Arsenal lost two men in their 2-1 loss to Wolves, but the red cards aren’t something new since they made Mikel Arteta their manager.
Before the Spaniard took over at the Emirates, the Gunners had one of the worse defences in the league.
He set about correcting that. He has done so, but it seems to have come at a cost.
Arsenal is now the most undisciplined team in the league, judging by the amount of sending offs they get.
After seeing David Luiz and Bernd Leno get sent off in their game against Wolves, Opta Joe revealed that Arsenal has had more Premier League red cards (9) than any other team since Arteta took charge of his first game on Boxing Day 2019.
That number is six more than any other team has received and goes to show you that this Arsenal team has disciplinary problems.
It is not exactly a bad thing to always get players sent off, because it could be a sign that the players are willing to do the work needed to get results.
However, when the results are not getting any better, it makes almost no sense.
We had two red cards and lost the game. We are also very far from the top four and that is no surprise when you see how many points red cards have cost us.
As things stand, these Arsenal players simply need to learn how to get the results by playing clean, as playing dirty isn’t helping them to achieve their goals.
well, last nights red cards wasnt down to poor discipline was it?
Luiz was hard done by and Leno was fool.
We have had some rather Harsh red cards this season, Nketiah’s and Auba’s red were both imo, HARSH!
I never like seeing our players sent off but i can take it as to me it shows they are committed and ready to fight.
Lets not forget how dirty Arsenal was in the first half of Wengers tenure.
Patrick Vieira could easily lead the Premier league bad boys for red cards in a season by a country mile.
If they find that happy medium between commitment and rash, then I am ok with that, should then reduce the cards we get
Its funny how the media love to take digs at arsenal like during the latter days of Wenger reign we were labelled soft with players deemed not contributing enough fast forward to artetas tenure we are labelled indiscpline so what do the media want?
Your article is naive and one dimensional but hardly surprising given the headline. You take a look at how many red cards and say arteta is teaching players to be ill disciplined. Yet you take no notice of the stats that show arsenal receive a card for half as many fouls committed by Liverpool or Leicester you also conveniently forget to look in depth at whether all the cards were correct decisions and never consider referee incompetency and inconsistency as an issue that may affect these figures.
You also forget to look at each incident individually and see if it’s warranted or incompetency
Luiz gets red cards because he can’t run & opts to foul those fast strikers. There is also too much pressure on centre backs which should be repulsed by a good midfield & a menacing front line as in Liverpool( Mane, Fermino& Salah). Our front line doesn’t frighten opposing defenders& miss a harvest of chances.