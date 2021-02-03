Opinion – Arsenal has no discipline under Arteta, no wonder we drop points

Arsenal lost two men in their 2-1 loss to Wolves, but the red cards aren’t something new since they made Mikel Arteta their manager.

Before the Spaniard took over at the Emirates, the Gunners had one of the worse defences in the league.

He set about correcting that. He has done so, but it seems to have come at a cost.

Arsenal is now the most undisciplined team in the league, judging by the amount of sending offs they get.

After seeing David Luiz and Bernd Leno get sent off in their game against Wolves, Opta Joe revealed that Arsenal has had more Premier League red cards (9) than any other team since Arteta took charge of his first game on Boxing Day 2019.

That number is six more than any other team has received and goes to show you that this Arsenal team has disciplinary problems.

It is not exactly a bad thing to always get players sent off, because it could be a sign that the players are willing to do the work needed to get results.

However, when the results are not getting any better, it makes almost no sense.

We had two red cards and lost the game. We are also very far from the top four and that is no surprise when you see how many points red cards have cost us.

As things stand, these Arsenal players simply need to learn how to get the results by playing clean, as playing dirty isn’t helping them to achieve their goals.

