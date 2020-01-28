Opinion – Arsenal has the best young players in the Premier League

Arsenal youngsters are arguably the best crop of any Premier League team.
Arsenal had a tough season and until Mikel Arteta became our new manager it could be argued that there was almost nothing special about the team. That is no longer the case.
Almost all the publicity about Arsenal towards the end of Unai Emery’s reign and Freddie Ljungberg’s stint were negative. Credit has to go to Arteta, there has been more positive news than negative news about Arsenal since his arrival.
One thing that Arteta has done this season has been giving Arsenal’s youngsters a chance to prove their worth. Gabriel Martinelli has been Arsenal’s most outstanding young player this season for his obvious displays for the Gunners however, I don’t think he is the only Arsenal youngster that has been in fine form.
I reckon that we have the best set of youngsters in the Premier League at the moment. Our game against Bournemouth in the FA Cup showed yet again why our youngsters are the best.
Both of our goals on the night were scored by two youngsters in Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah. Martinelli didn’t score in that game, but the Brazilian was at his usual best in terms of hard work.
Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock also put in fine displays and not for the first time either.
I admit that there are good young players in other teams, however, I don’t think they rely on their youngsters and give them the chance to play as Arsenal does.
I know some will point to the youngsters at Chelsea, Man Utd etc but in my humble opinion, they are not as good as what we have right now and certainly not in the same number.
I expect Arteta to continue to develop the careers of our young players and I expect them to become big stars for us from next season.
Super star players. Our golden generation. I agree with the article
We cant look at other teams, it is not our concern. We have a group of young players who actually have the tools to make it with this club. It is now upto how they develop and how our manager can influence them. In my opinion, Saka, Gouendouzi, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah, Nelson and Amn have the ability but they need to be given good coaching and time in the team to see if they can develop. For me Saka, Gouendouzi, Willock and Martinelli are all well capable to be trusted and given the necessary tools and time to develop them in the first team. The only problem we have is, we don’t seem to produce or have any under 21 year old defenders at the club coming through the same.
Sorry, central defenders.
Willock did quite well yesterday. Based on what we got atm, he looks like the closest thing to Ramsey. If he develops well, he seems the midfielder with the likelihood to provide more attacking play and goals.
I like him as a box to box too but MA prefers him in the 10 and he knows more than us for sure.
One thing i like to point out is the valuable education they get from their senior players apart from their coaches is also a major source in their success.
People criticize senior players for their performances and judge their character on what they see instead of finding out what was asked from them senior players and how they brought it into the team,on and off the field.
Guendouzi saying laca and auba are like brothers to him.
Joe willock praising ozil on the impact ozil is having on his performance
are just few examples of what seniority can bring to the team.
One thing is for sure,there is a “wider” picture and quite a lot dont see it.
Ime, it will take a bad game before you and some our fans to call those youngsters garbage again and then comes an opinionated articles asking for them to be loaned out or demoted to the age group league.
Nothing winds me up more than idiots slagging our youth off for a bad game. We wont ever get youth through with mindless morons not understanding our youth need to learn. GIVE THEM TIME.
Well, until that happens why don’t you just praise the article.
I completely agree with your analysis Admin. I admit that I had my doubts about Arteta primarily because of his lack of experience. I don’t have any doubts left, he is doing a wonderful job with our youngsters who are playing with a confidence that belies their age. This can only be good news for the future of AFC.
It was not me but I will pass on your comments, I am sure they will be appreciated.
Whilst agreeing with much of the article, it is very clear to me as a realist – though I WISH IT WERE UNTRUE- that Chelseas many young players, collectively, are well ahead of ours. Abrahams and Mount are already England players and it is fan bias to pretend ours are,in totality, as of right now, ahead of theirs. Sory but it is true.
Not going to agree or disagree jon but they are playing regular in the prem and learning and are a year or two older.