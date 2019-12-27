Opinion – Arsenal has to do all they can to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Keeping Aubameyang is crucial to Arsenal bouncing back to better days.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with reports claiming he wants to win more trophies before he retires.

The Gabonese attacker has top-scored everyone at Arsenal since he joined and he showed against Bournemouth again why he is probably the most important player at Arsenal right now.

One thing that keeps the top teams at the top is keeping hold of their star men and the reason small teams never become big teams is because they can’t seem to keep their top stars.

There is a major risk of Arsenal remaining outside the top four and probably even slipping further into mediocrity if they allow Aubameyang to leave.

Aubameyang’s 12 goals in the league this season is just one goal less than half of Arsenal’s entire league goals this season.

The 30-year-old started the Bournemouth game on the left side of our attack, yet he was the one who popped up with the important equalizer despite making room for Alexandre Lacazette to play centre forward.

He may not be getting any younger, but Aubameyang remains one of the best goal scorers in the world and Arsenal have to do all it takes to keep him on.

An article from Ime