Opinion – Arsenal has to do all they can to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Keeping Aubameyang is crucial to Arsenal bouncing back to better days.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with reports claiming he wants to win more trophies before he retires.
The Gabonese attacker has top-scored everyone at Arsenal since he joined and he showed against Bournemouth again why he is probably the most important player at Arsenal right now.
One thing that keeps the top teams at the top is keeping hold of their star men and the reason small teams never become big teams is because they can’t seem to keep their top stars.
There is a major risk of Arsenal remaining outside the top four and probably even slipping further into mediocrity if they allow Aubameyang to leave.
Aubameyang’s 12 goals in the league this season is just one goal less than half of Arsenal’s entire league goals this season.
The 30-year-old started the Bournemouth game on the left side of our attack, yet he was the one who popped up with the important equalizer despite making room for Alexandre Lacazette to play centre forward.
He may not be getting any younger, but Aubameyang remains one of the best goal scorers in the world and Arsenal have to do all it takes to keep him on.
Not a bad idea to keep him but if he wants to leave, he can still go for a decent fee, but thinking that he will run down his contract will make him a rebel.
Yes, Arsenal should have learned from Oxlade-Chamberlain’s and Sanchez’s case. It’s useless to keep a want-away player, no matter how good the player is
I just hope we would get a good offer if Aubameyang doesn’t want to extend, so we could get a younger one like Erling Haaland
OX was sold for a tidy profit… by Wenger, if I recall correctly.
Alexis was a tragedy, and he knows it.
@Ime, sorry but you made me laugh with the comment “there is a risk of Arsenal remaining outside of the top four”, as we have no hope of getting anywhere near top four my friend. Anyway, I agree we do need to keep hold of Aubamayang, he is the main man when it comes to goals but he went on strike at Dortmund to get a move to us, so let’s hope he doesn’t do the same to us to get his move!
Lol…GB regarding your last statement, i hope so.
You know, I mentioned it few months ago when everyone came out calling Koscienly all sorts of names and questioned his dignity for leaving that way, and I wrote an article and in that article I pointed out every single fan ignored the fact dat PEA went on strike, refused to train, just to get his move away. He did all that midway through the season!!
Fans kept mute as long as he was coming to us, months later after getting served the same dose of medicine, this time by Koscienly, fans cried foul and tried to crucify the man.
Months later again now!! you and I are wishing Aubameyang doesn’t serve us the exact same dose of medicine.
Funny isn’t it?
The thing is Eddie also is that Kos wanted to step down a level, spend more time in France and be around family more I can’t have a bad feeling about that tbh.
Sometimes you have to do the right thing for yourself and upset a few people.
He might be our best goalscorer, but I’ll sell him if the good offer comes. Look no matter how many years we keep Auba, this club will remain stagnant if we fail to rebuild the core and defense of this team.
We need every player on board as we intend to move forward now. Honestly I won’t bat an eyelid if we fail to get into Europe next season. I’ll so much love we don’t even make it to the Europa next season if we can’t make top four.
Let’s focus on building this team and being a top team in the league.
I followed the U23 a lot, plus we could get other experienced strikers. If PEA refuses to Renee his contract I’d sell him off myself if I could.
This is Arsenal, We lost Henry later on, We lost RVP at his best, we lost Cesc, We lost Rosicky and Santi, I wouldn’t give a phuck if we lose any player currently. They all play for the money anyway.
I just want players ready to fight for this club every game.
If PEA stays then good, if he refuses, then I’ll gladly arrange his flight ticket next to Xhaka’s
If he wants to go…. Go, and make sure we get a decent price for the sale.
If Arteta is building a team similar to Man City or Barcelona, I honestly doubt he’d go for big bulky powerhouse CM’s like you guys have been mentioning like Parley, Sangare etc.
He’d go for a more clever, industrious, mobile and technical CM.
Think Gundogan, David Silva and De Bruyne, or Xavi, Iniesta or Rakitic.
Who would be a suitable candidate?
I can only think of Aouar, since Pep praises him so much.
This takes me back to the Ozil contract negotiations, when we were told exactly the same thing….we must do everything we can to keep him…so we did…he was offered a reported £350,000 a week and the fans were very happy, because we proved we were a “big club”.
I’d love to know what the limit would be, both in salary and time, to ensure we keep auba and prove we are a “big club” again.
I’m sorry but the Ozil case was a totally different one.It only proved to some fans we were a big club but not me. It was cowardly of Arsenal to not let Ozil leave. We made our bed but didn’t want to lie in it. They deserve absolutely no credit in Ozil signing.
Who was it that let Ozil and Sanchez run down their contracts such that they had a lot of power in the negotiations?? Arsenal probably knew Ozil wasn’t worth £350k but still gave it to him knowing that there was a big chance it could backfire on evidence of his consistency. However, Sanchez was worth that but it was clear he didn’t want to renew his contract. Arsenal made their bed but cowardly didn’t want to lie in it because it would show other clubs we were a big team but deep down a lot of people knew we would likely regret it. Now if Aubameyang asks for a similar bumper pay will they will they sell or give it to him??
Arsenal owner is all about cash, knows he won’t get much if he doesn’t sell him fast.
Auba has nothing to do with such a messy and crazy club Arsenal became in 18months since Wenger left.
Why ruin his carreer and joy for football in such a mess? He is ready to win it all, not Arsenal at all!
We can sell him, Xhaka and Torreira and get that Norway kid for future and Koulibaly and Kurzawa to help sort our catastrophy in defense!
Cheap owner doesn’t have to spend a dime and we will be fine then.
If Aubameyang doesn’t want to renew his contract we should sell him. A club of our size shouldn’t be held to ransom but then again it’s Arsenal we are talking about. When a big club sells it’s best players for good reasons there is still a sense of optimism because you know they’ll do all they can to replace that player. I don’t know why we almost make ourselves look so small in such situations. Aubameyang isn’t even irreplaceable. He’s extremely limited in skill set and his style is highly dependent on service. He’s not the kind of striker you can say is carrying your team because of his style of play unlike a player like Van Persie. Everyone in our current squad is replaceable. I wouldn’t shed a tear if one of them leaves. I’d keep Leno though as I think he’s been our best player this season