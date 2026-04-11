Opinion: Arsenal has to improve its intensity and focus

Arsenal have dropped further points in the Premier League title race after a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates, leaving them increasingly close to Manchester City.

If Manchester City win their match against Chelsea, they would reduce the gap to six points, while also holding a game in hand ahead of their meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The situation adds further pressure to an already tightly contested title race in the English Premier League.

Arsenal’s campaign has been widely viewed as a major step forward, with supporters believing the club could even challenge for multiple honours this season. However, recent results have raised concerns about their ability to maintain momentum at a decisive stage.

Title Race Pressure Intensifies

It is difficult to ignore how quickly the landscape of the title race can change at this stage of the season. While Arsenal have shown quality and consistency for much of the campaign, this latest setback highlights the importance of maintaining standards under pressure.

Their rivals have not always been at their best throughout the season, yet Arsenal’s advantage has been built partly on capitalising when others have dropped points. Any inconsistency now, however, risks undermining that progress.

Concerns Over Consistency and Urgency

Arsenal possesses a strong squad with considerable depth, but questions are being raised about their urgency in decisive moments. The difference between contenders is often not quality alone, but the ability to sustain focus and intensity across every match.

Manchester City, despite their own fluctuations in form earlier in the season, appear to be finding rhythm at the crucial stage of the campaign. Their ability to string together consistent results in the run-in is once again proving decisive in the title race.

Arsenal, by contrast, will need to respond quickly to avoid allowing momentum to shift further. Every remaining fixture now carries added significance, and any further slip-ups could prove costly in determining the destination of the league crown.