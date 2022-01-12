Opinion – Arsenal have a talented group but need the quality in depth 

Do we have a squad? by Vuyo Mataka
After the loss against Nottingham Forest the fans feel as if we were embarrassed by a lower league team but, actually, we lost to a good Championship team that could be in the Premier league next season. The team were focused and had the fans behind them, and Arsenal did not take the fixture as seriously as our opponents.
Our team was mostly filled with squad players, plus Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli and a start for the rising star Charlie Patino. The squad was also weakened due to players leaving for AFCON. The team looked as if they could win but it was not enough to cut down the Forest.
The result showed we lacked in mentality and in depth, especially in midfield. With the transfer market now open, it’s time to focus on building a squad with the quality to reach the top 4. With the defence, Holding and Cedric were not up to standard. Lack of game time could have affected their game but they are simply not at the level the club needs. Centre-backs should not be a focus, William Saliba should have the opportunity to prove himself. For right back, the club should look at options like Tariq Lamptey or Noussair Mazraoui to make the position more competitive.
Regarding midfield and striker, the club are in a predicament. With the club chasing Dušan Vlahović and with the midfield looking thin, will the club be able to do both or focus on one this transfer window. I feel the club has to prioritise midfield, with the likes of Bruno Guimarães and Mattias Svanberg so that the midfield is properly bolstered to help us secure too four.
It would be a dream window to be able to bring in Vlahović and improve the quality in midfield. With the owners spending big in the summer, it is unlikely that they would do so again. Midfield has to be the main aim, with Partey being injury prone since arriving in Arsenal and Xhaka being very likely to get red and yellow cards throughout the season, we need the players coming off the bench that are able to perform at the same level.
Arsenal finally have a recognisable XI with our young players performing. When an injury crisis occurs, will we still be able to get top 4? The club needs a better midfield to secure or even stay within top 4.
It’s time to make signings.
Vuyo Mataka
Totally agree. We need to be able to field a team that retains a strong and talented spine regardless of injuries etc. We are not there yet, but the January and summer transfer windows should get us there.
Bring Saliba and guendouzi and we will have quality in depth. Even Bellerin used to be top right back with so many top teams chasing him. It’s down to how the manager gets best out of the player.
vz. Its daft and wrong to claim Bellerin was once a top right back. He has never been able to defend at all and is far too week and weedy. So glad he is gone from our team, even though still TECHNICALLY our player.
As with some other GOONERS, I THINK YOU CONFUSE BEING A GOOD HUMAN BEING WITH BEING A GOOD PLAYER. He is not and and never was, , never will be either, a good player, but a poor one who cannot defend at all.
Loaning Arthur Melo will be a wise decision and we could also try Akinola first. I heard we’re currently in an advanced stage of signing Melo, although my friend who’s an avid Barcelona fan said Melo could only pass the ball around like Andre Gomes
We should’ve loaned a CF too, instead of splashing the cash on a highly popular one. This is probably the most important position in our team, so we can’t afford another expensive flop
As for our RB, he stays behind for most of the time. So we’d better sign a tall one like Mazraoui or Djed Spence
Melo doesn’t inspire excitement if he is signed. I mean a player often on the bench at Juventus is questionable in terms of his form. Is he the only one available? we could look into EPL for other DM. Our game against Tottenham would be a big reality check for us. Splashing some cash in January for a good player may be wise for Arsenal. Though risky.
Melo doesn’t inspire excitement if he is signed. I mean a player often on the bench at Juventus is questionable in terms of his form. Is he the only one available? we could look into EPL for other DM. Our game against Tottenham would be a big reality check for us. Splashing some cash in January for a good player especially CF may be wise for Arsenal. Though risky.
He’s flopped at Barcelona and Juventus, so hopefully he works harder at Arsenal. I think he is the only high profile deep-lying playmaker available for loan and it’s a pretty safe move since he’ll only play for four months
I’d prefer Marc Roca though
What happened to signing Bissouma???… Premier league proven!🤔
He seems a problematic character
He abstained from international duty for three years, owing to a dispute over his country’s set-up. He was also somehow connected to a sexual assault in Brighton and got arrested for it once
Yes. Quality is more important than quantity. Quanitity is important too
Are our Youths and Academy Products that poor?? Give 1 or 2 of them a chance and save the bucks. Why waste money to sign Melo on a big money weekly wages, try Akinola or any of our U23 midfielders.
Give the kids a chance to prove themselves and if they don’t, Buy a proper midfielder in the summer.
That is a worthy concept Qutie but nowadays fans want instant success, so you play kids at your peril….
IMO, we don’t need Melo, the EPL requires strength and skill, one reason Odegaard can’t hold our midfield, we need Guimaeres, Wijnaldum,
I think Arteta should have put Saka and chambers in the midfield in our FA match, the midfield is the spine of every team, a little change won’t harm us,
Hopefully we can field a lot of experience in the midfield against Liverpool and spurs,else we would be beaten blue black.
There are quality players available in this window
that would immediately make Arsenal one of
the favorites to clinch CL futbol but do Kroenke
and co truly understand the magnitude of the
moment and allocate the funds necessary to
make key additions to the squad. The following
quality players are all available if AFC are willing
to act like a Big Boy club and show some
freaking ambition.
Y Bissouma
Y Tielemans
Bruno G
R Sanchez
D Zakaria
A Tchouameni
F Kessie
D Vlahovic
A Isaak
J David
A Cabral
P Schick
DCL
Loans to Arthur Melo and Luka Jovic would add
the required depth to the squad but quite frankly
isn’t enough IMWO to see Arsenal win the race
for a CL spot