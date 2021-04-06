Opinion: Arsenal have good reasons to be fearful of Europa League failure

Arsenal was very poor in their 3-0 loss to Liverpool at the weekend and it is a performance we cannot repeat in our remaining games of the season.

The weekend result makes it even harder for us to reach our European goals at the end of the campaign and makes beating Slavia Prague and reaching the next round of the Europa League all the more important.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face a Slavia Prague team that has already eliminated Leicester City and Rangers from the competition.

They are unbeaten in the Czech league after 25 league matches that have seen them win 20.

They will also head to the Emirates having not conceded a goal in any of their last four matches in all competitions.

These numbers should frighten the Gunners’ fanbase considering how poor the team has been recently.

However, the players cannot use that as an excuse, neither can they head into that match with fear.

Their return from the international break seems to have affected their performance against Liverpool, but they have to get over that and win this game.

Arsenal had 3 shots against Liverpool’s 16, two of the Gunners’ were on target while Liverpool had 7 on target. The Reds also won more possession with 65%.

A similar performance in the Europa League could send them crashing out of the competition and the consequences of that are not worth thinking about.

