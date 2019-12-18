Opinion – Arsenal hiring Mikel Arteta will end in tears

Mikel Arteta being named the next Arsenal manager is destined to end in disappointment.
It is looking increasingly likely that Mikel Arteta will be named the next Arsenal manager and for me, it is the wrong decision for so many reasons.
The first one is obvious, his lack of experience.
It does work when an inexperienced manager steps up. It worked for Pep Guardiola when he stepped up from the Barcelona B team but look at the players he inherited. I am struggling to think of an inexperienced manager taking over a team in crisis and turning it around. I can think of many failures in that context but not successes.
When former players, assistant managers, academy managers etc take on the big job it only works when the team they inherit is full of good players with a sound structure and base in place. Something Arsenal simply does not have.
There are already rumblings that the players are unhappy at the possibility of Arteta taking charge, you even have the brother of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having his say.
I am not sure Arteta has the character to tame the out of control egos in the Arsenal dressing room and even if he did, he is severely limited with what sanctions he can apply. I mean, could he come down on the underperforming senior players and drop them when the club is in such a desperate situation?
For me, Arteta lacks the experience, the character and quite possibly the reputation to turn this shower around.
Arsenal needs a manager with immense experience, preferably someone that has overcome a crisis with a huge reputation and ego to take on the senior players that are now destroying the club.
And of course, a manager that can turn average players into some sort of functioning Premier League footballers.
Nonsense, if players wont perform for him then get rid of them and bring in those with good work ethic and characater. He deserves our support and remember experts always start somewhere.
And how did it go with the experienced Emery? Wasnt Ancelloti sacked by Napoli and Bayern?
We need to support the manager the club appoints. Arteta is the best decision imo. we should support the new manager and be positive. Pep, Wenger,and Pochetino spoke highly of him. Let us be optimistic.
It’s highly risky, and can go either way.
It worked for Pep, who inherited a great squad. But since he’s done it Barca, Bayern and City, he’s used to handle world class players. Isn’t that exactly what we are after? We have Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, Özil, Ceballos.. all class players underperforming.
Zidane did it for Real. Jumped straight from Castilla to guide Real to 3 consecutive Champions League wins. Inherited a great squad? Why didn’t it work out for Julen Lopetegui then? Had managed Sevilla and Porto before, inherited a great squad – and got sacked after 14 matches.
In fact, Zidane is Real’s 2nd most succesful manager in their entire history. How is that? Every other manager also inherited a fantastic squad, yet Zidane without experience, is the 2nd most decorated manager. How come?
Fact is, everybody starts from somewhere. To Arteta, it’s Arsenal. Huge risk given our current situation. But would be a huge risk for an experienced manager as well. Emery was very experienced. Lopetegui had experience. Ancelotti had experience while at Napoli. All got sacked nonetheless.
We don’t know what will happen. But if we give up on Arteta before he has even started, then we have truly lost.
Arsenal needs a manager with immense experience but more importantly, they need a manager who has all the resources to manage his own staff, players and contacts. That does of course come with experience to a great extent. But, I doubt Pep will be providing some pointers for Arteta every week. Above all, the manager needs the clubs hierarchy to fully support the manager and make the best decisions, which we all know, doesn’t happen at Arsenal!
Whoever gets the job are in for a tough ride because this team is pretty much unmanageable!
We are all welcome to our opinions, but they mean very little. The success of Arteta is as uncertain to me as it is to everyone else on the planet who cares. Although it probably comes from a good place – concern for one’s team – to come up with such a definitive damnation is a little ludicrous.