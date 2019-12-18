Opinion – Arsenal hiring Mikel Arteta will end in tears

Mikel Arteta being named the next Arsenal manager is destined to end in disappointment.

It is looking increasingly likely that Mikel Arteta will be named the next Arsenal manager and for me, it is the wrong decision for so many reasons.

The first one is obvious, his lack of experience.

It does work when an inexperienced manager steps up. It worked for Pep Guardiola when he stepped up from the Barcelona B team but look at the players he inherited. I am struggling to think of an inexperienced manager taking over a team in crisis and turning it around. I can think of many failures in that context but not successes.

When former players, assistant managers, academy managers etc take on the big job it only works when the team they inherit is full of good players with a sound structure and base in place. Something Arsenal simply does not have.

There are already rumblings that the players are unhappy at the possibility of Arteta taking charge, you even have the brother of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having his say.

I am not sure Arteta has the character to tame the out of control egos in the Arsenal dressing room and even if he did, he is severely limited with what sanctions he can apply. I mean, could he come down on the underperforming senior players and drop them when the club is in such a desperate situation?

For me, Arteta lacks the experience, the character and quite possibly the reputation to turn this shower around.

Arsenal needs a manager with immense experience, preferably someone that has overcome a crisis with a huge reputation and ego to take on the senior players that are now destroying the club.

And of course, a manager that can turn average players into some sort of functioning Premier League footballers.