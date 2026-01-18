Opinion: Arsenal is showing their soft side, and it’s too early

Arsenal have now failed to win back-to-back Premier League games after being held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The result came following a 0-0 draw against Liverpool, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side without consecutive league victories for the first time in recent weeks. The timing was particularly disappointing, as Manchester City had suffered a defeat to Manchester United earlier in the day, offering the Gunners an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Missed opportunity against Forest

Arsenal were widely expected to overcome Forest, a team struggling near the relegation zone and beaten by most Premier League sides this season. Despite dominating possession and creating several chances over the course of 90 minutes, the Gunners were unable to break down a determined Forest side. The draw emphasised the difficulty of converting opportunities in tightly contested matches, highlighting areas of vulnerability in a squad otherwise regarded as one of the league’s strongest.

The result also underlines the importance of consistency in a title race. Dropping points against lower-ranked sides can quickly allow chasing teams to close the gap, putting pressure on a team that has otherwise shown resilience and quality throughout the season. Winning against teams near the bottom of the table is crucial to maintaining a lead, and Arsenal will be acutely aware that two successive draws are not ideal at this stage of the campaign.

Concerns over mentality

While Arsenal’s squad boasts some of the finest players in England, recent performances have suggested a softening in mentality, particularly in matches where results were expected. The team has proven capable of dominating top-level fixtures, yet the last two league games have exposed a vulnerability that could be costly if not addressed. To secure the Premier League title, Arteta’s side must demonstrate the same focus, composure, and ruthlessness that have underpinned their strong run, ensuring that minor lapses do not derail their ambitions.

The draw against Forest serves as a reminder that even elite teams cannot afford complacency, and Arsenal will need to recover quickly to maintain their position at the summit and continue their pursuit of the league crown.