Opinion – Arsenal isn’t going to win any trophies this year and they don’t deserve to

Let’s start with the obvious. The words “Title-run,” “Championship contender,” “Major silverware,” “Potential EPL Champions,” and Arsenal Football Club do not belong in the same sentence. This team isn’t going to win anything this year and quite frankly, it doesn’t deserve to. Fortune favours the bold. Wasting time on throw-ins and dead balls while trying to run out the clock for 75 minutes with a 1-0 lead vs Brighton is the opposite of bold.
It’s also a scathing indictment of the people responsible for assembling this squad and devising its matchday tactics. How on Earth does Arsenal Football Club go on the road, get a 1-0 lead, and not put their foot on the accelerator? Why is a 17-year-old playing out of position taking on more offensive responsibility than long-serving club veterans who are 10 years older and earning 10 times his wages?
How does a football club that became globally known for stylish, attacking football and lethal strikers like Ian Wright and Thierry Henry find itself getting outshot by Brighton and Hove Albion? Why is £38 million Joao Pedro better than either member of Arsenal’s £100 million striker tandem?
How does anyone justify paying a manager £15 million per year, when his biggest “win” is an FA Cup and two community shields? Even in these inflationary times, £750 million should buy you more than that. Because honestly, Tony Pulis could try to time-waste his way to a 1-0 victory for 1/10th of what Arteta and Edu have spent in the last five years.
Edu’s “surprise exit” makes more and more sense every day. He knew this team wasn’t good enough and bailed because he didn’t want to be around when the inquest started. Who can blame him? I certainly wouldn’t want to explain how I authorised £100 million in transfer fees plus £500k/per week in wages for two forwards that strike less fear into defences than a miniature French Poodle.
Edu failed this team in the transfer window and now Arteta is failing them from the manager’s box. Commiserating about the referees? Stop it. Just stop it. Arsenal should have been up 2-0 by that point (at least). Instead, they grabbed a one-goal lead and played a scared, cynical brand of time-wasting football that is completely foreign to anyone who can remember what used to make this club special.
Watching us waste time like we were down to ten men trying to see out a 1-0 lead in stoppage time at the Bernabeu only gave Brighton more life. There can be no doubt which team spent the second half trying to win and which one spent the second half trying to sneak out of the building with an undeserved result.
Anyone who has ever played a game of craps knows the old saying, “Scared money don’t make none.” Make no mistake about why this debacle happened. Arsenal was sent out with a gutless game plan of “trying not to lose.” That’s exactly what happened. They didn’t lose the game. They lost something even more valuable.
Arsenal has completely abandoned its attacking ethos on the pitch and in the transfer market. It’s going to cost us the title.
Arsenal’s failure to go all in and find a proper centre forward is haunting this team like King Tut’s curse. Instead, we’re trying to time waste and bully our way to a championship by scoring on set pieces. The old Arsenal used to complain about those tactics. Now it embraces them. Arsenal doesn’t deserve to win like that. Winners don’t back their way into championships. They sprint to them.
The time for “title talk” is over. Anyone who thinks Arsenal can go to a European capital and win KO stage Champions League games is delusional. So, forget that trophy too. Mikel Arteta has a lot of good qualities but spending £750 million to mimic Stoke City is unacceptable. It’s time to ask if he’s hit his ceiling at Arsenal. Because this is not what anyone thought phase 5 of his rebuild would look like.
By EE MC
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Istead of doing business to bolster a much needed forward and right winger, they resorted to buy a slow paced Merino.. What is thier priority? What is their vision?
Arteta is taking this team down the wrong path. The constant complaining about refs, time wasting, negative tactics are not the right way to win a title. Unfortunately I dont see us getting past Newcastle and that’ll end any trophy chance. Is this team ready for the European elite? I dont see how. Is this team going to make up a 6-9 point deficit? Even if everyone was fit, if we keep playing as negative as we have been all season I’d say unlikely. Questions need to be asked about this manager and it can’t just al be down to referees and injuries. Especially when Mikel has played such a crucial hand in creating the squad he’s wanted. So many of these positions should have adequate cover by now… but they dont.
No reason why we can’t win one of the cups
If Arsenal do not figure more prominently in the title race , it will be the mistakes as the one made against us by the officials awarding a rare penalty.
Not even the incompetent VAR officials were able to resolve.
The legendary Frank Lampard once said, his three year old daughter at home would have done better.
Am once again calling for outside help with the officiating.
I take it MA was not on the writer’s Xmas card list?
While I think that the title beyond us now, and it’s a stretch to believe that we can win the CL.
If we can perform to a better level in the upcoming two cup games, we do still have a chance of some silverware.
We can live in hope can’t we?.
100%
If we don’t then we might as well give up and became a spud fan
@EE MC
Now tell us how you really feel about Artetas managing skills.
🤣🤣tbh, I think he’s a good manager who has hit his ceiling. He simply doesn’t know how to get this team to the next level. It’s plain to see. He is out of ideas. This is, after all, his first job. Overall, I honestly think he’s done a good job restoring some of the club’s standards and stabilizing the team. At the same time, way too much money has been spent for the offense to be so pedestrian and a lot of that falls on Arteta. If you can’t get over the top with £750 million, it’s time for you to move on.
Still cannot get over how much this bloke earns a year ,thought the club had learnt a lesson paying silly wages to players .
Obviously not .
🤣🤣tbh, I think he’s a good manager who has hit his ceiling. He simply doesn’t know how to get this team to the next level. It’s plain to see. He is out of ideas. This is, after all, his first job. Overall, I honestly think he’s done a good job restoring some of the club’s standards and stabilizing the team. At the same time, way too much money has been spent for the offense to be so pedestrian and a lot of that falls on Arteta. If you can’t get over the top with £750 million, it’s time for you to move on.