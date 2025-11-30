Opinion: Arsenal kept title momentum alive in intense 1-1 Chelsea Clash

Arsenal did not lose or win today, they simply kept their momentum going following the important draw at Stamford Bridge. It would have been nice to take all three points against Chelsea, who remain six points behind The Gunners. A win would have put Arsenal 7 points clear at the top ahead of title chasers Manchester City, who claimed a 3-2 win versus newly promoted Leeds United yesterday to keep the pressure on.

At the end of the day the red and blue sides of London had to settle for a 1-1 draw which Mikel Arteta’s men could arguably have lost.

First Half Tension Followed by Second Half Breakthroughs

Following a tight first half which saw little between the two teams, Trevoh Caholbh opened the scoring in the 48th minute, heading into the top corner and leaving Arsenal facing a difficult spell. Just over ten minutes later Mikel Merino produced the second header of the game, bringing Arsenal level at 1-1 in one of their most testing matches of the season.

In a very high intensity performance Arsenal held on for another important draw against a top six side, following the 1-1 draw against Manchester City back in September at the Emirates.

Arsenal Still Searching for a Reliable Goalscorer

Despite Merino rescuing the result, it remains clear that Arsenal are struggling for a consistent goalscorer. Viktor Gyokeres returned late in the second half after missing most of the month through injury, yet he was unable to make a significant impact today. Great strikers are often judged in big matches, but his influence did not shine on this occasion. The hope now is that he will respond on Wednesday versus Brentford at home at 7.30pm.

Arsenal need to return to winning ways in three days to keep millions of Gooners believing in the title race. Having slipped in the last three Premier League campaigns, Arsenal cannot afford another stumble that reinforces the idea of being the nearly men.

COYG

Liam Harding

