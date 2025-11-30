Opinion: Arsenal kept title momentum alive in intense 1-1 Chelsea Clash

Arsenal did not lose or win today, they simply kept their momentum going following the important draw at Stamford Bridge. It would have been nice to take all three points against Chelsea, who remain six points behind The Gunners. A win would have put Arsenal 7 points clear at the top ahead of title chasers Manchester City, who claimed a 3-2 win versus newly promoted Leeds United yesterday to keep the pressure on.
At the end of the day the red and blue sides of London had to settle for a 1-1 draw which Mikel Arteta’s men could arguably have lost.
First Half Tension Followed by Second Half Breakthroughs
Following a tight first half which saw little between the two teams, Trevoh Caholbh opened the scoring in the 48th minute, heading into the top corner and leaving Arsenal facing a difficult spell. Just over ten minutes later Mikel Merino produced the second header of the game, bringing Arsenal level at 1-1 in one of their most testing matches of the season.
In a very high intensity performance Arsenal held on for another important draw against a top six side, following the 1-1 draw against Manchester City back in September at the Emirates.
Arsenal Still Searching for a Reliable Goalscorer
Despite Merino rescuing the result, it remains clear that Arsenal are struggling for a consistent goalscorer. Viktor Gyokeres returned late in the second half after missing most of the month through injury, yet he was unable to make a significant impact today. Great strikers are often judged in big matches, but his influence did not shine on this occasion. The hope now is that he will respond on Wednesday versus Brentford at home at 7.30pm.
Arsenal need to return to winning ways in three days to keep millions of Gooners believing in the title race. Having slipped in the last three Premier League campaigns, Arsenal cannot afford another stumble that reinforces the idea of being the nearly men.
COYG
Liam Harding
Yes the momentum maintain, but we should come age where, no team playing us for an hour with ten men goes unpunished and it doesn’t matter who we play..
It is simple when a team down a man you keep that team down
@Gunsmoke
RealTalk 👍🏾
Beyond the one point saved, it’s impossible to think of positives, isn’t it Goonster?
Very poor performance – clearly a huge hangover from the NLD and the Bayern performances.
Saying that, Champions do tend to grind out results – so at least we didnt lose to a very resolute Chelsea team.
Need to get straight back to winning ways from now onwards – the chasing pack aren’t too far behind and our lead can easily be eroded away…..
Luckily, Merino’s left leg wasn’t broken by Caicedo’s nasty challenge. He misplaced too many passes in the first twenty minutes of the games, but he showed that he’s still our best false-nine
Chelsea would likely become our main title challenger with that kind of performance. I hope they’ll have a lot of injuries as we do
It is nearly impossible for any team to lose their 2 main starting center backs and still win matches comfortably.
I just hope Hincapie and Mosquera do their very best and help us see through games without conceding too much goals.
And our attack must do well too to score much goals to outscore the opponents and win matches.
We have gained just a point. Now let’s move on to Brentford and get a win.
Hopefully Saliba and Gabriel and also Trossard recover from their injuries very quickly and we don’t have any further injury from now henceforth.
I think point was okay but we should be winning next few games especially Man City is going away to Fulham which could be a tough
I don’t think we should be worried about the league in November or December
We just have to win our games.
We have had tough games, Chelsea, City, Liverpool
City is yet to play with Chelsea I believe.
Musquera and Hinacapie did okay given the atmosphere and magnitude of the game and they have played only once together as CB
But for Brentford few players needs to be dropped on bench
I think Saka should be dropped to the bench
He was very average against Chelsea
Apart from that assist his decision making was very poor in the final 3rd
And that’s fair enough, he has played a lot of football for club and country recently
So against Brentford Madueke needs to start on that RW
Also I feel Zubimendi needs to be dropped as well for Brentford
Guy also need some rest and he had a very tough game against Chelsea
Very physical game
Either we can Start with Norgaard or we can play Rice as number 6 and Merino as number 8
I would pick of Raya, Timber, Musquera, Hinacapie, Calafiori, Norgaard, Rice, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyökeres
And I think we might see Havertz on bench against Brentford
And Saliba is back then he should be straight into the starting line up by replacing Musquera