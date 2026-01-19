Opinion: Arsenal may regret not taking advantage of rivals poor form

Manchester City have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches, while Aston Villa have not claimed victory in their last two. This sequence of results is the type of form that should encourage Arsenal supporters as their side continues its pursuit of the league crown at the end of the season.

The Gunners have been widely regarded as the best team since the campaign began and still possess an excellent chance of lifting the title. Their consistency over the opening months placed them firmly in control of the standings, and expectations remain high that they can maintain that position until the final weeks. Yet recent performances suggest the margin for error is narrowing.

Rivals falter as Arsenal seek stability

Despite their strong overall record, Arsenal have not been at their best in recent weeks. There have been moments when they could easily have surrendered their place at the summit. They have managed to retain the top spot, although not always through dominance, but partly through fortune, as their nearest rivals struggled to build momentum.

When Manchester City and Aston Villa stutter, it provides Arsenal with an opportunity to pull clear of the chasing pack. These lapses should have allowed the Gunners to establish a commanding advantage. Instead, their own form has mirrored some of the inconsistency seen elsewhere in the division, limiting their ability to capitalise fully.

Title pressure and the need for consistency

Arsenal have been stagnant in consecutive weeks, collecting only one point from their match against Forest. At this stage of the season, every result carries heightened importance, and there is little room for complacency. The focus must remain on securing victories one game at a time if they are to protect their lead and convert promise into achievement.

The concern is that rivals may yet recover. Should Manchester City and Aston Villa rediscover their rhythm and assemble winning runs, the pressure on Arsenal would intensify significantly. In that scenario, maintaining composure will be vital, as any further hesitation could threaten their grip on first place and invite renewed scrutiny over whether they might “bottle” the title.

For now, Arsenal remain in control of their destiny. The failings of others have granted them breathing space, but reliance on rivals’ misfortune is not a sustainable strategy. To secure the Premier League crown, the Gunners must rediscover their sharpness, impose themselves consistently and ensure that recent luck is replaced by authority during the decisive phase of the campaign.