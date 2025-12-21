Opinion – Arsenal mentally clear a huge hurdle

In isolation, there was little excitement surrounding Arsenal’s first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. However, Saturday may yet be remembered as a pivotal moment in the season for many supporters. Even the greatest champions experience defining points in a campaign, and this fixture had the feel of such an occasion.
Mikel Arteta appeared visibly affected by his team’s display the previous weekend. Criticism followed, even from the most loyal supporters, and there was widespread discussion of frank conversations taking place behind closed doors. Arsenal were fully aware of the scrutiny and understood the need to demonstrate that the performance against Wolves was an anomaly rather than a sign of fragility. The pressure was intensified by the knowledge that they kicked off at Everton, having surrendered top spot, a reminder of how quickly narratives shift in football.
Responding When It Mattered
Victory over the Toffees would allow everyone connected with the club to approach Christmas with confidence, while any dropped points would have reignited familiar accusations of faltering in a title race. One assured performance was required to restore belief and calm. Arsenal returned to fundamentals, emphasising resilience and control. What Arteta has built during his six years as a manager is a side capable of grinding out narrow victories and remaining difficult to beat. The greatest compliment for the 42-year-old is that this team now embraces challenging moments rather than shrinking from them.
Arsenal managed the contest with composure throughout. There was no sense of panic, despite Manchester City applying pressure. Such experiences can only strengthen the squad for future occasions when they take to the pitch after a title rival has already played.
Composure and Belief
Even deep into added time, when a single lapse could have proved costly, concentration levels remained high. David Raya’s alertness and decision-making stood out, Victor Gyokeres showed bravery in converting a penalty he did not need to take, and Arteta even found time to remind everyone to enjoy the journey. Pep Guardiola may trust his group to deliver with smiles, but Arsenal can also approach Christmas Day content, sitting top of the table and breathing a collective sigh of relief.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It is indeed a statement win from the lads. It should give them confidence to win more of these type of important must win games.
Good to see you be on a positive note after they defied your odds from your prediction against them.
I was also scared of the match but we ended up with 3 points which is very good.
Brighton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are our next 3 epl games and those are 3 other must win games that are coming.
Hopefully we can win all 3 of them. Nothing less from these 3 games are acceptable especially against Villa who we should have our revenge at the Emirates.
Thats one way of looking at it and a lot of positive slants on events. We are top of the league and we should be proud. We have looked really sluggish these last few games. It can go both ways from here. We have gathered points which this last 3 years has not been a problem. The worry is, when the pressure is on, our football suffers.
It wasn’t a great spectacle and not having seen the Wolves game, I couldn’t compare them. Everton are a dogged team and I, therefore, expected a difficult 90 minutes.
Others have praised Raya but certainly in the first half I thought there was a danger of being caught out by late distribution and faffing about. Granted, his passing was pretty accurate but it didn’t help the old ticker.
Looking back, you can’t always win beautifully and I felt the rot was halted especially when taking Wolves into consideration who are in dire straits. There were intermittent spells of excitement to bring encouragement.
City have hit a good vein of form but it’s no good dwelling on that. The players have to focus on what they have to do.
I have a practice of reading without looking at the writer’s name, but the author must be encourage for telling it like it is.
The result against Everton was massive in the scheme of things because it ensures us sitting on top of the tree comes Christmas, that in itself is a crucial psychological advantage in this campaign with Man City breathing down our neck.
The writer is right, the win demostrate resilience, but it is the ability to secure vital points even when we are not at our free flowing best that impresses me most.