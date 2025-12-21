Opinion – Arsenal mentally clear a huge hurdle

In isolation, there was little excitement surrounding Arsenal’s first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. However, Saturday may yet be remembered as a pivotal moment in the season for many supporters. Even the greatest champions experience defining points in a campaign, and this fixture had the feel of such an occasion.

Mikel Arteta appeared visibly affected by his team’s display the previous weekend. Criticism followed, even from the most loyal supporters, and there was widespread discussion of frank conversations taking place behind closed doors. Arsenal were fully aware of the scrutiny and understood the need to demonstrate that the performance against Wolves was an anomaly rather than a sign of fragility. The pressure was intensified by the knowledge that they kicked off at Everton, having surrendered top spot, a reminder of how quickly narratives shift in football.

Responding When It Mattered

Victory over the Toffees would allow everyone connected with the club to approach Christmas with confidence, while any dropped points would have reignited familiar accusations of faltering in a title race. One assured performance was required to restore belief and calm. Arsenal returned to fundamentals, emphasising resilience and control. What Arteta has built during his six years as a manager is a side capable of grinding out narrow victories and remaining difficult to beat. The greatest compliment for the 42-year-old is that this team now embraces challenging moments rather than shrinking from them.

Arsenal managed the contest with composure throughout. There was no sense of panic, despite Manchester City applying pressure. Such experiences can only strengthen the squad for future occasions when they take to the pitch after a title rival has already played.

Composure and Belief

Even deep into added time, when a single lapse could have proved costly, concentration levels remained high. David Raya’s alertness and decision-making stood out, Victor Gyokeres showed bravery in converting a penalty he did not need to take, and Arteta even found time to remind everyone to enjoy the journey. Pep Guardiola may trust his group to deliver with smiles, but Arsenal can also approach Christmas Day content, sitting top of the table and breathing a collective sigh of relief.