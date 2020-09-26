Opinion – Arsenal might need a special Thiago plan after his Chelsea masterclass

One of the biggest signings of this transfer window has been Liverpool landing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

The former Barcelona man won the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga this year with Bayern Munich before leaving them to join Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut.

He was forced to make a first and early appearance for the Reds in their game against Chelsea last weekend, after Jordan Henderson was injured and couldn’t continue in the second half.

Thiago’s performance in his one half on the pitch can be considered a masterclass.

The midfielder made more passes than all Chelsea players in the game despite playing just 45 minutes and his 75 successful passes were the most by any player that has played just 45 minutes since full passing data became available.

If he can have that much impact in just 45 minutes, when he starts against us, he will probably represent our biggest problem on the day.

I have watched him weave his magic from midfield for Bayern Munich and I reckon that our best bet will be to come up with a special plan for him.

We will need our midfielders to be on hand to ensure that he doesn’t have the freedom to play with the ball as he did against Chelsea and that he also doesn’t get to complete all his passes, otherwise we will be in serious trouble.