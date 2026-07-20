Opinion: Arsenal must avoid Liverpool-type spending this summer

Arsenal will be looking to improve their squad this summer, although some supporters may be frustrated that the club have not yet made a series of high-profile signings. However, a more measured approach to the transfer market could ultimately prove beneficial.
The Gunners remain one of the strongest teams in Europe and have finally ended their trophy drought by winning the Premier League title. After achieving that success, supporters naturally expect the club to continue building and competing for further honours.
With Pep Guardiola no longer at Manchester City, Arsenal have an opportunity to establish themselves as the dominant force in English football. The club are eager to maintain their momentum, and some adjustments to the squad are already taking place at the Emirates Stadium.
Squad Evolution Underway
Leandro Trossard has been sold, while Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have both been linked with potential departures. Ben White has also been mentioned in connection with a possible exit, suggesting that Arsenal are willing to consider changes where they believe it is appropriate.
The club were also linked with a significant move for Morgan Rogers before he opted to join Chelsea. Although that development has disappointed many Arsenal supporters, missing out on a major transfer target may not necessarily be a negative outcome.
Arsenal’s recruitment strategy appears to be focused on long-term sustainability rather than making expensive signings simply to satisfy expectations. That approach could help preserve the stability that contributed to their title-winning campaign.
Avoiding Costly Mistakes
Liverpool’s experience last season highlighted the risks associated with making sweeping changes after winning the league. Arsenal will be keen to avoid a similar situation by resisting the temptation to overhaul a squad that has already proved capable of delivering success.
The current group possesses quality, depth, and a strong understanding of the manager’s demands. Preserving the balance and harmony within the dressing room may be more valuable than adding several new superstars whose arrival could disrupt the existing dynamic.
A carefully managed summer, focused on targeted improvements rather than wholesale change, could give Arsenal the best chance of defending their title and continuing to compete for major trophies in the seasons ahead.
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I agree with the article.
Liverpool were very foolish. I said so at the time. Not even Real Madrid would buy an £80m player and few days later, bring in another in the same position for £130m. We are not that stupid
Thank God we did not pay for Rogers. He is not a world class player. I prefer Bellingham. I like Tzolis and also the move for John Stones. We need a second right back like Wesley Franca and also another young Steel in the middle to deputise Rice. We have to sell Arrizabalaga and Setford as goalkeepers and replace with Orlando Gill and Meslier. Lewis-Skelly must return to left back ahead of Hincapie, while we keep Martinelli, Nwaneri and Gyokeres.
A player like Samu Aghehowa will also be a good purchase, despite coming back in November. He will certainly beef up our attack.
Rogers surely knows that his best position is CAM, hence Chelsea instead of playing LW for Arsenal. Alonso uses 3-4-2-1 formation, which is more suited to Rogers’ ability to dribble from the middle of the field as one of the AMs
Lewis-Skelly played better as the left DM in Arteta’s double pivot formation last season, as compared to the inverted LB role. Calafiori/ Hincapie are pacier and taller for the marauding LB job
As for Aghehowa, I also think he’ll be more suited to Arteta’s system than Gyokeres, but I’m afraid his long-term injury and recovery period will badly affect his performance this season. There are surely healthier towering CFs in the market
Are you suggesting Lewis Skelly returns to Left Back?
Yes, Lewis-Skelly should return to left back. When Arteta started using him on the left back season before last, I was scared, but later discovered that Arteta’s best results against big oppositions ALL CAME WITH LEWIS-SKELLY ON THE LEFT BACK. The 5-1 spanking of Man City; 3 nil whitewashing of Real Madrid; 4 nil bashing of Atletico Madrid and 3-1 against both Bayern and Inter Milan, all came with Lewis-Skelly on the left back. I cannot remember any big team we won with Hincapie on the left back.
Do you want to know the games we lost with him at lb
Plus the current lb led us to the title so why go back to something that didn’t work
Amos Promise,
Anyone can pick and choose games that Skelly excelled in. But that can also be turned on it’s head and pick and choose games he didn’t excel in.
For me his position is in the midfield, as shown late last season. Give him a proper run there, and we’ll see if I’m right or not.
Ben White is now fully fit, and given that Saliba is likely to be out for some time ,it would not be sensible to sell him in this window, particularly as Timber has not fully recovered from his injury.
Exactly my thoughts.
White isn’t going anywhere.
I also think that Mosquera should replace Saliba. No need getting Stones. He’s finished in my opinion. I trust Mosquera more
Arsenal spent more than Liverpool last season.
Er, no.
Arsenal: £251.40m
Liverpool: £410.75m
I think Liverpool selling Dias was the only mistake. There are players that make a team tick and Dias was that player for Liverpool, not Salah.
Arsenal will be making Liverpool’s mistake if they sell Big Gab or Rice.
This Arsenal team only needs a wee bit more luck with injuries to conquer Europe.
We don’t need any prodigal spending on some over-valued mediocres to disrupt the team.
That’s why I think we should keep Martinelli. Doesn’t seem ideal to me to lose both him and Trossard in one window
I think just about anyone who follows Arsenal closely would agree with the targeted approach. The example of Liverpool’s activity last summer helps to underline the risks of heavily reforming or unbalancing a well settled squad.
That said, we need to keep reinforcing. It’s all well and good to add some more players for squad depth but we also need a ceiling raising signing or two. There’s not too many players like that available, but I really hope to see serious negotiations in the next week or two so any new signing can still get a bit of preseason in.
Well, considering our only official signing has been a freebie third choice keeper there is not much chance of Arsenal going on a frigging irresponsible spending spree is there?
A discussion on positions we need and the players we would like to see in those positions would be interesting and constructive.
A discussion on a club approach which is the exact opposite of what is happening is just pointless isn’t it?
Leon,
I know how frustrated you get, and I understand it to a point.
But I have to admit you’re post’s are quite funny in there way. I’m getting good at knowing I’m reading one of you’re posts without reading you’re name, the frustration comes through loud and clear.
I just hope we don’t sign any of those Argentinian hackers, or you’ll go apoplectic. 😂🤣👍
God PLEASE no Argentinians… Let them all go to Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.
Now that Arteta and Berta have that 22 Year Gorilla off of Arsenal’s back with the Premier League Title and the Champions League Final ( even though we unfortunately lost on Penalties – there’s no way they are going to let that winning mentality and momentum slip or ley the club go backwards.
Now the World Cup is finally over, the Transfer Window will start to get really active and deals that were previously ‘speculation’ will actually get done.
Arteta and Berta have shown themselves to be smart and savvy, and the Kroneke’s are backing them with the funds.
In my opinion, the future’s bright – the future’s Red and White
I think Liverpool done what was needed last season and I’m betting that they come good this season again by a wide margin winning the Prem .
Groundwork was done by slot who done an amazing job the season before without spending a bean and they had some injuries last season ,the team to beat this time around IMO .
Arsenal the biggest net spenders in the league for the last 5 years ,so not sure about this Article ,thought we spent 300 odd million last season unless I’m mistaken.
“Arsenal the biggest net spenders in the league for the last 5 years”
Not sure this is true. Quick search shows this to be Chelsea followed by Man United. We are third.
Including this window’s transfers, with £171m to date, *Spurs* suddenly rocket to first place as the biggest net spender, lol.
Perfect case studies in how big spending, by itself, doesn’t necessarily mean anything I guess…
Actually on further reading Spurs have spent nearly £230m this window! Crazy money and probably puts them way out in front as the biggest spenders over the last 5 seasons.
I think Barcola probably is worth 117m, the bloke is lightening fast, but not Rogers, who is a 70-80m player maximum. Rogers is a moments man, a bit like Eze, he’ll produce moments of unbelievable skill one game, and then be largely quiet the next. We need someone more consistent.