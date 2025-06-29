Arsenal has just agreed on personal terms with Cristhian Mosquera as they look to sign the Valencia defender.

The Gunners have spent this summer transfer window searching for players who can immediately strengthen their team. They have also been linked with several young stars who promise long-term value, but fans are starting to get frustrated by the lack of urgent investment in players who are ready to deliver results now.

Time for immediate impact signings

Arsenal supporters are desperate for success. Having come close to winning the Premier League title in recent seasons, expectations are now higher than ever. Mikel Arteta has turned the team into serious contenders, but they must go one step further and win silverware. For that to happen, the club must focus on signing players who can perform from the moment they arrive.

One of the biggest criticisms aimed at the club in recent years has been the overreliance on potential. Arsenal have always prided themselves on developing top young talent, and they have a long history of grooming stars for the future. However, the current situation requires a more pragmatic approach. The team cannot afford to be patient any longer.

Trophy drought must end now

The future they were preparing for is here, and it has arrived without a single major trophy to show for it. Another season without success will only lead to more criticism from pundits and rival fans. Arsenal must respond by adding proven quality to their squad.

When the players return for preseason in the coming days, supporters will expect them to come back with fresh energy and a stronger desire to win the title. But they will also expect the club to show serious intent in the transfer market.

While developing talent remains important, Arsenal must not lose sight of their immediate goal, ending their trophy drought. Only signings who can help them achieve that right away will satisfy the demands of a fanbase hungry for glory.

