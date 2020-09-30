Opinion: Arsenal must avoid the embarrassment of last season against Liverpool

Arsenal will take on Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup tomorrow with hopes of getting to the next round.

It will be our second consecutive game against Jurgen Klopp’s men after losing 3-1 to them in the Premier League on Monday.

Last season, we faced them in this competition at Anfield as well.

Klopp fielded a team of teenage players led by James Milner and Divock Origi. They battled hard against a significantly better Arsenal team and the game ended 5-5 after normal time.

Liverpool will go on to win the game on penalties. That result was an embarrassing one and showed just how bad things had gotten under Unai Emery.

As we visit them again tomorrow, Mikel Arteta has to field our best players otherwise we risk another embarrassment.

Liverpool’s senior team’s swagger and confidence seem to rub off on their younger players and they are usually unafraid of top opponents.

We’d see that tomorrow and we have to also show them enough respect without being afraid if we are serious about winning the game.

Arteta has shown great skill at setting up his team properly for different games, I just hope that he gets his tactics right in this game as well.

An article from Ime