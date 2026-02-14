Opinion: Arsenal must learn to live with pressure to win multiple trophies

Arsenal have come under significant pressure with Manchester City now just four points behind them in the Premier League table. Had the Gunners defeated Brentford in their most recent outing, they would have extended their lead to six points, a margin that would have offered far greater comfort at this decisive stage of the campaign.

Instead, they must now safeguard a slender advantage, particularly as City are enjoying an impressive run of form. It cannot be discounted that the Citizens could win their remaining league fixtures and mount a decisive push to secure the title ahead of Arsenal. Such a scenario places increased responsibility on Mikel Arteta and his squad to respond with consistency and composure.

Managing the Title Pressure

Arteta’s task is not only tactical but psychological. With Manchester City in close pursuit, Arsenal cannot ignore the weight of expectation resting upon them. The players must ensure they do not falter under scrutiny, especially as every dropped point could prove costly.

In recent months, Arsenal have demonstrated reliability and resilience, establishing themselves as genuine contenders. However, City’s resurgence intensifies the challenge, raising the standard required in every match. The pressure to deliver results consistently is now considerably greater than earlier in the season.

Embracing a Winning Mentality

Competing at the summit of the table means operating in champions’ territory. Sustained success is built on the ability to thrive under pressure rather than be hindered by it. For Arsenal, this period represents a defining test of maturity, mentality, and ambition.

If they can secure multiple trophies while navigating such demanding circumstances, they will strengthen their foundations for continued achievement in the coming seasons. Establishing comfort in high-stakes situations is essential for any side seeking dominance.

Arsenal’s response over the coming weeks will reveal whether they are prepared not only to contend for honours but to develop into a team capable of winning them regularly despite the relentless challenge posed by Manchester City.

