Opinion: Arsenal must no longer sign mediocre players

Arsenal are now regarded as one of the world’s top clubs and are consistently expected to win trophies, even though they have not lifted any silverware since 2020. That expectation is driven largely by the level of performance the team have produced since the 2022/2023 season, which has marked a clear shift in standards. It is a level Arsenal are now expected to maintain, both domestically and in Europe.

The improvement has not happened overnight. When Mikel Arteta first took charge, he did not appear to fully grasp how competitive elite football can be, despite his previous experience as an assistant manager at Manchester City. That lack of understanding was reflected in some of the recruitment decisions made during the early stages of his tenure.

Lessons From Early Recruitment

Arteta’s initial signings included players such as Willian and David Luiz, along with others who ultimately proved to be below the level Arsenal needed. Those additions failed to raise the quality of the squad and, in some cases, slowed the club’s progress at a time when clearer direction was required.

However, the approach to recruitment has evolved significantly. Since the summer of 2023, Arsenal have focused on signing far stronger profiles, bringing in players viewed as genuine stars capable of helping the club win trophies. That shift in strategy has been reflected in performances and results, with the team strengthening further this season and earning places at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Maintaining Elite Standards

The Gunners now understand that they are a team built to win, and expectations around recruitment have changed accordingly. Supporters no longer anticipate the arrival of mediocre players, as the standard across the squad has risen sharply.

The current Arsenal team boasts two top-level players in almost every position, and this depth should be treated as a template for future planning. Maintaining that balance is essential if the club are to continue progressing rather than stagnating.

Adding even one mediocre signing to the group would risk undermining its overall quality. Such a move could disrupt the balance Arteta has worked hard to establish and potentially take Arsenal backwards in their pursuit of a new level. To meet expectations and convert performance into trophies, Arsenal must remain disciplined and ambitious in every decision they make.