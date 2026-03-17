Opinion – Arsenal must protect the talented Dowman

Within an hour of Max Dowman becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the Premiership, comparisons were being made to Messi, Ronaldo and Yamal; some Gooners were adamant he should now start on Tuesday, and Sky Sports were reminding us that a teenager called Theo Walcott was taken to a World Cup.

All of that chatter is the biggest obstacle to our 16-year-old. It’s why Mikel Arteta will not be starting him midweek. Because as much as a manager’s job is getting results, part of the role is developing talent and protecting the future.

The Hype and the Risk

For every iconic moment like Saturday, the more vulnerable the 16-year-old becomes.

Suddenly more people want to be your friends, your social media numbers will increase, sponsors and advertisers will be on the phone to your parents, and once you’re starting for the Gunners, the same media will build you up only so they have someone to knock down when, naturally, as part of his development, his form dips.

It’s the kind of outside noise Arsenal will be trying to block out for the youngster. They will keep him away from interviews; staff will watch his training to make sure his attitude does not change. The likes of Rice and Saka will be asked to put a protective blanket around him; the moment any ego grows will be monitored.

An employer, though, cannot stay at home with him or track who he talks with or dictate his social life.

Protecting Talent and Learning from the Past

Let’s learn from Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, etc.

Go and see where they now play or if they even start regularly.

If you were playing in England’s highest division before you left school, then your technique is not in doubt. It’s the mentality that makes him stand out. To come off the bench when a team needs a goal in the pressure of a title race requires composure that senior professionals would have shied away from.

Do not misunderstand; I’m sceptical about pushing Dowman too much not because I doubt his talent but because I believe in it so much.

Let’s protect it.