Opinion – Arsenal must protect the talented Dowman

Within an hour of Max Dowman becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the Premiership, comparisons were being made to Messi, Ronaldo and Yamal; some Gooners were adamant he should now start on Tuesday, and Sky Sports were reminding us that a teenager called Theo Walcott was taken to a World Cup.
All of that chatter is the biggest obstacle to our 16-year-old. It’s why Mikel Arteta will not be starting him midweek. Because as much as a manager’s job is getting results, part of the role is developing talent and protecting the future.
The Hype and the Risk
For every iconic moment like Saturday, the more vulnerable the 16-year-old becomes.
Suddenly more people want to be your friends, your social media numbers will increase, sponsors and advertisers will be on the phone to your parents, and once you’re starting for the Gunners, the same media will build you up only so they have someone to knock down when, naturally, as part of his development, his form dips.
It’s the kind of outside noise Arsenal will be trying to block out for the youngster. They will keep him away from interviews; staff will watch his training to make sure his attitude does not change. The likes of Rice and Saka will be asked to put a protective blanket around him; the moment any ego grows will be monitored.
An employer, though, cannot stay at home with him or track who he talks with or dictate his social life.
Protecting Talent and Learning from the Past
Let’s learn from Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, etc.
Go and see where they now play or if they even start regularly.
If you were playing in England’s highest division before you left school, then your technique is not in doubt. It’s the mentality that makes him stand out. To come off the bench when a team needs a goal in the pressure of a title race requires composure that senior professionals would have shied away from.
Do not misunderstand; I’m sceptical about pushing Dowman too much not because I doubt his talent but because I believe in it so much.
Let’s protect it.
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Talent for the future definitely ,just hope he gets rid of the diving ,not a good look on any player .
Well blow me down with a feather Dan!!
I never would have thought our club needed to protect ANY of our players, I’m truly amazed at your insight!!
Seriously though, our history has some good examples of not protecting our players and here’s a list that I can remember off the top of my head :
Peter Marinello, David Price, Jon Samells, early Tony Adams and, of course those listed by Dan in his article.
The perceived sarcasm in my first paragraph, was actually to point out that, what seems a logical thing to do, sometimes doesn’t happen and Dan is quite right in what he says…. the fans must also play a big part in this and not expect this young prodigy to be selected in every game and then question MA for not doing so.
Good article Dan 👍
yeah already heard he should go the the World Cup lol
loos special though
That didn’t work out too well for Walcott, so, lesson hopefully learned.
that’s the only negative isn’t it
for every outrageous moment he will be compared to a young Messi , Lemal ,.etc
we need to let him breath
Yep,🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼
I think Max is being handled correctly for a lad of his exceptional profile. He’s in most match day squads, when fit, but is not overplayed, and as you say, the club has no control over his life away from the game, which I’m sure is well looked after by his parents and reps.