Opinion – Arsenal must sell these two expensive deadwoods urgently

Arsenal will benefit if they get rid of Willian and Pepe quickly! (Opinion) by Shenel

It is no secret that the likes of Willian and Pepe have failed to cement themselves as somewhat of a great addition to Arsenal since their arrivals..

Willian really has no excuse, having come from Chelsea he has experience of playing in the Premier League, and apart from the one great performance back at the start of the season against Fulham, he has failed to produce in an Arsenal shirt. With the crazy salary he is on will it make sense for Arsenal to let him go to the likes of a Chinese or American club so that; one; he is off the wage books; and two; he is no longer defended by Arteta who sees what in him I don’t know! But Willian along with Pepe can go down as two signings that were a mistake!

Pepe, although he has shown glimpses, is not consistent and I personally don’t think he has what it takes to make it in an Arsenal shirt! Yes, he has the potential, but he has had time and I don’t think we can afford to give him any more time to prove himself, in case he never lives up to what we need him to. I have made no secret about my feelings for Pepe, but I have always given him a chance along with Willian when seeing both of them in the starting line-up and time after time they have both failed to impress.

So for the sake of both of these players’ careers and for the sake of our club I think it is time they review the contracts of these players and make a decision that would benefit both parties. If it continues like this and these two continue to get into the starting line-up then I fail to see the impacts they may make being a positive one, and I hope this doesn’t happen but it could well impact our club and it’s position!

I hope sooner rather than later, Arsenal rid us fans of these two, because god forbid if Lacazette and Aubameyang both get injured in unfortunate circumstances. Can you really see Willian and Pepe stepping up? Because I definitely can’t! Gooners?

