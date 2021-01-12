Opinion – Arsenal must sell these two expensive deadwoods urgently

Arsenal will benefit if they get rid of Willian and Pepe quickly! (Opinion) by Shenel
It is no secret that the likes of Willian and Pepe have failed to cement themselves as somewhat of a great addition to Arsenal since their arrivals..
Willian really has no excuse, having come from Chelsea he has experience of playing in the Premier League, and apart from the one great performance back at the start of the season against Fulham, he has failed to produce in an Arsenal shirt. With the crazy salary he is on will it make sense for Arsenal to let him go to the likes of a Chinese or American club so that; one; he is off the wage books; and two; he is no longer defended by Arteta who sees what in him I don’t know! But Willian along with Pepe can go down as two signings that were a mistake!
Pepe, although he has shown glimpses, is not consistent and I personally don’t think he has what it takes to make it in an Arsenal shirt! Yes, he has the potential, but he has had time and I don’t think we can afford to give him any more time to prove himself, in case he never lives up to what we need him to. I have made no secret about my feelings for Pepe, but I have always given him a chance along with Willian when seeing both of them in the starting line-up and time after time they have both failed to impress.
So for the sake of both of these players’ careers and for the sake of our club I think it is time they review the contracts of these players and make a decision that would benefit both parties. If it continues like this and these two continue to get into the starting line-up then I fail to see the impacts they may make being a positive one, and I hope this doesn’t happen but it could well impact our club and it’s position!
I hope sooner rather than later, Arsenal rid us fans of these two, because god forbid if Lacazette and Aubameyang both get injured in unfortunate circumstances. Can you really see Willian and Pepe stepping up? Because I definitely can’t! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Not happening soon
In a nutshell no,get rid
The right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously. This is crap. Neither will be sold anytime soon. Pepe is still the best corner kick taker we have currently. Willian will come good towards the end of the season he only needs a goal to get his confidence back.
Pepes stats in his first season was better than any winger we have had at the club in the last 10 years ,and we have to remember he was playing under frank Emery spencer .
This season he just hasn’t had a chance ,but that is up to Arteta you cannot expect him to pull up trees if he’s getting 20 mins here and there and only starting in the EL .
Personally I would try him in the middle and if he can’t hold down a starting birth then maybe sell .problem is he has got lumbered with his price tag and some fans will only look at that while judging him .
Regarding Willian I had massive hopes for him this season having watched him play a lot while at Chelsea (Dads a Chelsea fan )but for whatever reason he is really struggling,mind you every attacking player was before 3 weeks ago .
That’s wishful thinking!!
In Willian we have another Ozil situation.As far as Pepe is concerned, all is not lost.The guy is talented but he needs to be played as a conventional left winger.Until he is, he will continue to disappoint.
I’m not gonna write them off just yet.
I think the phrase “Square pegs round holes” come to mind.
Pepe is not a right winger and Willian is not a number 10.
I blame the recruitment strategy on these odd signings as these players are not suited to what the manager requires.
Pepe performed well as a counter attacking inverted right striker where as Willian is a right winger that also played well on the counter at Chelski. Both were allowed to roam as well so tactics is a completely new concept to them both as the other 9/8 players that they had prior coming to greatest team of all time did the game management/donkey work.
The issue we have is that our forward momentum is/was so slow and that we lacked ball carriers in the middle of the park that they were left exposed when play broke down. Their mentality is to play on the last defender. So when the ball is intercepted they are out of the game and running backwards. When the ball is then retained they are out of position and the ball is lumped to the left to Auba in the hope he could do something.
So we are asking them to do something that is completely foreign to their mentality and you can see it in their body language when it all goes pear shaped.
It is not a coincidence that ESR and Saka who do their own ball progression without relying on Xhaka, Cebellaos & Elneny to feed them that our game has now evolved to more attempts on goal. Unfortunately you cannot play all 4 in the same team.
I think this was why Zaha was Dicks preferred choice as he was a natural line hugging winger that had evolved into playing inside as well. Unfortunately, Pepe and Willian have not had enough game opportunity to properly learn the role.
So I’m not jumping on the band wagon just yet. But what do I know… sell em both 🤣
Bang on!
Why do you always have to tie Pepe to Willian poor performances? Willian is getting three times the number of play time minutes, twice his weekly salaries and six more years of premier league experience. One of Arteta’s favorite . Arteta ask the fans to be patient with Willian ,while Pepe must be perfect for every minute he is on the field,if not,he will be ostracized. But, if you compare their stats so far, Pepe is a lot more valuable than Willian. Arsenal should not have bought Willian in the first place and he should be sold asap for anything and buy a creative midfielder instead.
Sell Willian and Pepe. Instead go and buy Zaha. He is a class player. Zaha is peaking this season with excellent performances in almost every game.. Never been better and Zaha really wants to play for Arsenal and he has been telling the Medias for years, that his dream is to play for Arsenal. What are we waiting for? Players we might bring in from abroad normally do need some time to adapt. Zaha has performed on the highst level for years in the Premier League. Zaha is ready NOW. It’s a NO BRAINER. Please don’t miss out on this class player, who would really strenghten our attacking options, as he can play more positions with success.
Get rid of the deadwood and bring in a class player. Some players have had enough time to show the right attitude and shine, but they failed.
Say what you will but Willian has proved himself in the EP so it’s not about ability. Maybe he has lost his drive and feeling fat and happy, but whatever the reason he has been hopeless. Pepe has flashes of fantastic technique but he fails at the fundamental level, he just doesn’t look like he wants to be here. If we could move them both on I would be all for it, but it is not going to happen in the short term.
I’m sure Barca were interested in both, how about a swap deal 2 for 1 and we get dembele or griezman
William is simply past his best, Pepe is at his best, his best is simply shown for what it is. A player can look fantastic in foreign leagues, but very few arrive in the premier league from places like France, The Netherlands and Portugal and hit the ground running. The 72m price was ridiculous for a player of his level, it will surely go down as one of the worstbuys, for sheer size alone. Even if we had paid what we should have paid circa £25m we would still feel like we had been done.
For the rest of the season i would happily stick with Saka martinelli Aubameyang and Nelson as my 4 wide options. Laca, Nketiah and Balogun as my CF options and smith-rowe and willock as my no.10 options. With partey, AMN, xhaka, ceballos and elneny competing for my 2 midfield slots. Whilst allowing Luiz, mustafi, Soares and Sokratis to all depart as well. Bring in a 2nd choice keeper on a short term contract, then review it all in the summer.
Pepe is now worth a fraction of what we paid (installments or not) for him.He is also on a fairly hefty wage which makes the chances of recouping his fee even less likely.It is clear that his style of play us not suited to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.Should the Arsenal Management team finally let the proverbial penny drop then the best course of action might be to loan him into Spain or Italy where he might actually regain his confidence…be successful and potentially attract a few suitors prepared to help cut Arsenal’s losses.
Willian is a different matter.The ridiculous salary that,presumably,Arteta and Edu agreed to pay precludes him moving anywhere else.Unless…of course…he agreed to take a pay cut in order to get playing time.. Otherwise Arsenal are facing another “Ozil Situation” where a player is prepared to allow his pension fund to accumulate whilst he twiddles his thumbs.
It should also be noted that Arsenal still need to offload Mustafi and Sokratis;probably find a buyer for Chambers and loan out Nelson,Willock and Neketiah at the very least.
Firstly, getting rid of either of these guys, without assuming considerable financial losses, is highly unlikely…even though his wages are problematic, the only way to potentially get anything out of Willian this year would be to revert him back to his Chelski role of coming off the bench…of course this would be a tough pill to swallow for both club and player, but that’s better than doubling-down on the lunacy of their current strategy, which appears to be close your eyes, plug your ears and hope for the best…Pepe, on the other hand, at least has youth on his side…he appears to be either uncoachable or totally devoid of any self-awareness…from a positional standpoint I’ve always said he needs to be played more centrally, but that’s only if you believe he’s got high-end finishing capabilities…if not, have him play wide right so that he can shift his focus to crossing the ball…thank goodness his weekly wages don’t reflect his ridiculous transfer fee
No wonder we get nothing for our out going players. The way we slag them off is ridiculous. Chelsea just tell which ever club interested in Barkley (who is the second coming of Wilshere)he won’t be sold cheaply and we are putting down a player we would pay 72m for and quoting ridiculous value for him. Comparing Zaha to Pepe is ridiculous as Pepe has more impact in his team in the last season and half than Zaha who has been those league forever.