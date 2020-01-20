Opinion: Arsenal need to give Lacazette a rest – Agreed?

Time to put Lacazette on the bench and start using Martinelli frequently. by Lagos Gooner
Aubameyang is serving a three match ban due to the red card he was issued against Palace. In his place, Arsenal used Martinelli against Sheffield United in a three man attack. The youngster shone brightest among the attackers who were used that day; Lacazette, unfortunately, did nothing special in that game.
Against Chelsea this Tuesday and in subsequent games that Auba will be missing, I want to suggest that we should use Martinelli as our top striker, in twin partnership with Pepe, in 4-4-2 formation. Lacazette, with all due respect and without trying to diminish his impact for Arsenal so far, should be rested for some games in order to enable him rest his mind and body, and prepare himself to re-launch his career whenever he is recalled to the team.
In football, form matters. If you are in form, you will get more playing chances than when you are off form. In recent games, Lacazette has not done anything to justify his continual first team opportunities. He has not scored a goal in over nine games and he has appeared frustrated in recent games. He has not scored an away goal for many, many months and our next three games are all on the road.
Martinelli on his part, has grabbed his opportunities, whenever he is called upon to play. In our last game, he scored the only goal we had in that match. He has been a phenomenon on the football pitch, in recent games.
At Arsenal right now, apart from our defensive issues, scoring has somewhat been difficult to come by. In games where we create several scoring opportunities, we end up converting just one or at most two out of those scoring opportunities. When we don’t score goals, we put serious pressures on the defenders, who will try not to concede the goal that will deny us of victory or even a draw, in a game. If scoring of goals was our problem, Lacazette has not grabbed the opportunity given to him to solve part of the problem. Martinelli on the other hand,seems ready to offer goals to the team, if asked to start.
This write up is not saying we should permanently keep Lacazette away from the first team; rather it is only suggesting that Lacazette should be rested until he is mentally ready to score goals again. We have quality attackers in Arsenal. We have Lacazette, we have Pepe, we have Nketiah and we have Martinelli. All these attackers can score beautiful goals on a good day but in recent times, Martinelli has been the player making things happen. Against Chelsea, I won’t be asking too much if I should plead with Arteta to allow this young and enterprising Brazilian lead the attack, would I? We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
Martinelli scored a goal against shf utd but he was not great against them.He had chances in which he should have converted and should have made better runs but this guy is a top talent who should be ever present in the lineup
And i suggested this line up as soon as auba got banned 3412.Use Saka and niles as wingbacks and boom we have the fastest attack.The defence will be stable with 3 CBs and xhaka and torreira has been our top consistent performers under MA so that pivot can be trusted.With ozil in the middle to link up play,i think this looks good.
But i think MA prefers 4231 than any other formation,will be interesting to see who he starts as a main striker.If kola is fit,i will use saka as LW and martinelli up front.
Lacazette is going through a rough patch and i think he plays a role similar to the one of firmino in liverpool(kinda like a false 9)but he must be playing up top as a 9.He needs a rest and i hope he will come back stronger
Arteta’s system swaps the formations between 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 frequently, depending on the situations:
……….. Leno
…. Mustafi . Luiz . Xhaka
Pepe . Niles . Torreira . Saka
…… Ozil …… Martinelli
………. Lacazette
Ozil failed to link the DMs with the forwards at the Sheffield game and he always plays badly at a tough away game, so Arteta had better replace the no 10 role with a box-to-box midfielder or a half-winger at Stamford Bridge
Lacazette could be a good false nine like Firmino, but he will not be able to that effectively without being flanked by two half-wingers
The problem is OZil is not linking anything anymore, he was useless in our last match and please don’t blame Martinelli for ozil wastefulness, a have the worst midfielders out of the top 6, ozil can’t assist can’t even do a simple pass again, Xhaka has improved under aterta but he’s still average, Torrera is the only one who can really play with heart. We need new midfielders who are willing to work for the team.
I have read this article in which you speak lowly and look down on Laca’s
performance and contribution to the team. You stated that Laca did nothing
special in the Sheffield United game and in other previous away games where
he failed to score. Your assesment of contribution is when a striker scores.
I beg to differ. Laca makes the team play as a unity both offensively and
defensively too. His link up play is second to none. His pressing and work
rate is exceedingly high. Laca’s example is Fermino of Liverpool. He hardly
scores more than 12 goals a season and yet he is the first on the team sheet
I can’t agree more with you henry.Laca is the heart beat of arsenal team.myopic to say the least if judge his contributions on goals alone.Sheffield match is a replica of our match against Wolverhampton where lacazette was subbed and we lost the lead on both occasion.It can’t be a coincidence can it?.Like it or not will start our next game.
Lacazette gave Pepe a sharp through ball, then Pepe delivered a great cross to Martinelli. Unfortunately Martinelli lacked the composure to finish that golden chance off
That incisive through ball was something that Ozil couldn’t produce as the supposedly most creative midfielder at that game. Lacazette’s movements were not good, but he can’t do much if the no 10 can’t think out of the box
It is the no 10 position that has to be replaced with a box-to-box midfielder or a mezzala. Arsenal need someone to link the DM/ the defenders with the forwards and the no 10 is supposed to do that in 4-2-3-1 formation
@ Gotanidea, when I read your comments about Mesut Ozil, I know it will always be a bias one. No offence Bro.
@Skills please can you remind me one incisive through pass that ozil made in the last 5 matches bro.
How come is Lacazette in need of a rest and the lazy,useless Ozil is not?Mark my words-until Ozil is gone nothing good is going to happen at Arsenal.Get rid of the “ invisible man” now!
The issue is we have midfielders who can’t score goals. Guendouzi can’t shoot. We should have kept Ramsey. Letting him go was dumb. We need goal scoring midfielders. They need to be more aggressive. Ozil should shoot more often. Not looking good at the moment.send Guendouzi and Willock out on loan. Bring goal scoring midfielders in. We should start taking more shots in games going forward. We caress the ball too much. Too much passing in the opposition box
Our main problem is our midfielders, they are so useless, our defense has been playing good under arteta but our midfield and our forwards has been letting us down, all our midfielders can’t score goals thy can’t create chances, our midfielders are overrated, how can we have a world class creator in ozil who can’t hit a simple pass to Martinelli in more than one occasion in the last match, we all know if ozil can’t assist or score he’s useless, Xhaka has never been a creative midfielder for us, Torrera is average offensively, we need new set of midfielders.