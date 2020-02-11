Opinion – Arsenal need to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan next season

Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains a top talent that could still do a job for Arsenal.

Arsenal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have a fractured relationship and his latest comments about Arsenal breaking the promises they made to him won’t have helped that relationship.

However, I still believe that the Armenian has something more to offer to Arsenal before his current deal expires.

If Arsenal fails to agree on a fee with AS Roma over a permanent move for Mkhitaryan, I think that it won’t be a bad thing and I strongly believe that the Armenian has a lot to still offer this Arsenal side.

He struggled under Unai Emery last season and although he looked to be on the right path at the start of this season, he was still shipped out on-loan.

The thing is, almost everyone struggled under Emery and it would be too harsh to judge him for his performance under the Spaniard.

Now that Arsenal has a new manager who plays a different and more positive style of football I think that Mkhitaryan should be given another chance.

He has four goals and one assist in five starts for Roma on loan this season and he even scores goals when he returns from injury nowadays.

I strongly believe that Mikel Arteta can nurture his talents and get the best out of him next season.

Arsenal also needs his experience. I am not saying his contract should be extended, but I think making him see out the last year of his deal might just help Arsenal get value for their money at last.

An article from Ime