Opinion – Arsenal need to start offloading the deadwood

Arsenal has just landed Willian and they are close to agreeing on a deal that will see them land Gabriel from Lille.
The Gunners have also gotten back William Saliba from his loan spell at Saint Etienne and Mikel Arteta is now saddled with a rather big squad.
The Spaniard is looking to get the Gunners back inside the Premier League’s top four and it is understandable that he has been trying to get as many good players that are available.
However, while we add top players to help Arteta achieve his goals at the club, we have to know that selling or releasing the players we currently have at our disposal is also very important.
We currently have seven centre backs and being that it is a position that we have struggled in, I won’t be surprised if a new defender joins our team.
That will then make our team just too big in that position.
The Gunners have not been open about players that will leave, but the likes of Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi will have seen the handwriting on the wall.
I would like us to tell these unwanted players that they can leave and even more than that, actively try to sell them in this transfer window because every single week they remain on the payroll the club is losing money.
The sooner Arsenal starts selling the better it is for the club.
An article from Ime
Mustafi, Chambers, Sokratis, Elneny, Mkh, Guendouzi and Ozil if we could get rid of all in this window that would be amazing 😂😂
Getting their wages off the books will be a relief….any transfer fee they bring will be an added bonus…
100% agreed 👊
Selling Guendouzi and Ozil ahead of Torrera, Holding, Kolesniac, Luiz, Cédric Soares and Pablo Marí will certainly take Arsenal to the promise land. NOT!
Luiz signed on for another year so he’s going nowhere and Ozil unfortunately won’t leave either! Kolasinac, Torriera and holding should be moved on too.
We have so much deadwood it’s going to be difficult to off-load in one transfer window. There is still plenty of time but bringing players in will mean players out first. No easy in the current climate!
How many beaver dams could we make with that deadwood?!! 😄
GunneRay, normally I would agree with you as what you say makes perfect sense.
But it seems that MA is bucking that “out before in” trend, with the signing of Willian, Saliba, Soares and Pablo, with not one player leaving the club to date.
As far as I am aware, the club have not officially put any single player up for sale and, in fact it seems, have announced that AMN is staying.
I wonder if the owner, having been finally alerted to the shinanigans (?) that seem to have been going on at the club, realizes that he has stumbled across a gem in Mikel Arteta and has decided to back him to the hilt, by doing the opposite to the norm?
The reports are also saying that deals for Gabriel and Partey are also nearing conclusion (fingers crossed), so it does seem that the kronkies are investing heavily at last, getting a squad together that can challenge for the title…and then start to offload players…only my opinion, of course.
Nothing to do with your post, of course, but I really detest the term “deadwood”, as these are players who are deemed not good enough for our club and are to be sold, because they are surplus to requirements – Does any player who leaves a club come under the term “deadwood” just because they leave it?
What made me laugh was all the chav fans ripping it out of us, saying Willian’s past it blah blah blah… now Chelsea want to sign Thiago Silva on a one year deal, option of a second year!!
Sue thoughts on new kit ? 😂😂
I like the promo ad 😝 I hope that answers your question hahaha!!
What do you think of it?!
Walking Dead or Dexter 🤣