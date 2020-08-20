Opinion – Arsenal need to start offloading the deadwood

Arsenal has just landed Willian and they are close to agreeing on a deal that will see them land Gabriel from Lille.

The Gunners have also gotten back William Saliba from his loan spell at Saint Etienne and Mikel Arteta is now saddled with a rather big squad.

The Spaniard is looking to get the Gunners back inside the Premier League’s top four and it is understandable that he has been trying to get as many good players that are available.

However, while we add top players to help Arteta achieve his goals at the club, we have to know that selling or releasing the players we currently have at our disposal is also very important.

We currently have seven centre backs and being that it is a position that we have struggled in, I won’t be surprised if a new defender joins our team.

That will then make our team just too big in that position.

The Gunners have not been open about players that will leave, but the likes of Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi will have seen the handwriting on the wall.

I would like us to tell these unwanted players that they can leave and even more than that, actively try to sell them in this transfer window because every single week they remain on the payroll the club is losing money.

The sooner Arsenal starts selling the better it is for the club.

An article from Ime