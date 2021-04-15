Opinion – Arsenal need to stop buying old geezers from their rivals

Former Arsenal legend worried about rumours linking Aguero to Arsenal

Although the Manchester City forward Kun Aguero would be an exciting addition for any squad, he has reached a point in his career where he spends more time on the sidelines rather than on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta might be tempted to lure Aguero to Arsenal in the summer, but the former Gunners defender Nigel Winterburn has claimed that those rumours worry him.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips, as quoted by Goal, the 57-year-old who made an astonishing 440 appearances for Arsenal, said, “Listen, I have no problem with age with players and he’s proven quality.

“But over the last season and a half, he’s had a lot of injuries. And that would be my big one worry and it also would depend on how you want to play.

Winterburn said that he fears Arsenal will soon not be considered a top six club

“You can’t doubt his quality of what we’ve seen. Within the Premier League, it would be a free transfer, but then the wages. Are you going to get that money back? And then a lot of people were saying, but then are you stopping the progression of other players?

“There’s been a lot of debate with [Eddie] Nketiah, who was in and around the team at the start of the season, but we haven’t seen a lot. Is he going to be good enough?

He continued, “I think there’s so much going on at Arsenal in terms of securing players’ futures and moving on the players that you don’t think are going to fit into it. I think it’s going to be a massive turning point for Arsenal for next season and where they go.

“Will they even be regarded as a top-six team anymore? That’s quite frightening for me to think about.”

Arsenal already have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun who can take the reins from the likes of superstars such as Alexander Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners should have a clear strategy of the type of players they target. But one thing should be certain in their transfer strategy: To not buy old geezers from rivals.

