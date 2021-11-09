Opinion: Arsenal needs influential figures but Lacazette will not be missed

Arsenal has been making good progress in recent weeks and it is mostly down to some of their impressive youngsters.

Experience is also very key in every dressing room and that is why the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have remained a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The former will be out of contract at the club at the end of this season but has continued to enjoy plenty of game time.

Lacazette has been on a pleasant run of form in some matches and obviously plays like a man with a point to prove.

His performance may have impressed some fans enough to think maybe he can be useful as a squad member at the Emirates into the future.

However, the only way a striker should impress is by scoring goals and Lacazette doesn’t have enough goals in him.

His seasonal goal return since he has been at Arsenal has been less than some wingers get at other clubs.

The Frenchman’s presence is a huge plus in the Arsenal dressing room, considering that he has had a long career.

But if he has to guide someone on how to score goals, he should really start with himself.

Arsenal needs a striker that can score even more goals than Aubameyang, so keeping Lacazette just because he is an experienced presence to mentor others makes little sense.

The former Lyon man also deserves to play regularly and he can achieve that at another club.

An article from Ime