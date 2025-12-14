Opinion: Arsenal needs to do some transfer business in January

Arsenal are currently experiencing a poor run of form, regardless of their victory against Wolves, and this is a reality the club must acknowledge. While the three points were welcome, the overall performance did little to dispel growing concerns about consistency and direction at a crucial stage of the season.

Following the defeat to Aston Villa, Arsenal went three away league matches without a win, creating an expectation that they would respond emphatically against Wolves. Many anticipated a commanding display that would silence critics and restore confidence. However, despite securing the win, that level of performance did not materialise, and it has become increasingly clear that momentum in the title race is slipping away.

Momentum fading in the title race

Although it is only December, this Arsenal side is already showing signs of strain under relatively modest pressure. The squad depth that was widely praised at the beginning of the campaign appears to have diminished, either through injuries, loss of form, or a lack of effective rotation. What once looked like a major strength is no longer having the desired impact when the team is tested.

The concern is not solely about results, but about energy and belief. The team looks as though it is struggling to sustain intensity, and that has inevitably affected performances. This has led to questions about whether the current group can cope with the demands of a genuine title challenge over a long season.

January window could be decisive

There is, however, an opportunity to address these issues. The January transfer window is only two weeks away, and decisive action could yet salvage the campaign. Given the scale of business conducted during the summer, few expected Arsenal to be in this position, but further recruitment now appears necessary.

Andrea Berta may need to make additional signings to inject fresh energy and competition into the squad. This group clearly requires reinforcement to rediscover momentum and handle the pressure associated with winning the league. The club must carefully assess ongoing injury problems and identify positions that need support while there is still time.

Failure to act decisively could have serious consequences, potentially resulting in a fourth consecutive second-place finish in the league standings, a scenario Arsenal will be desperate to avoid.