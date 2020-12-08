Opinion: Arsenal needs to play with more freedom and stop being so defensive

One of Arsenal’s major problems, when Mikel Arteta was made the club’s manager, was their defence.
The Gunners had been leaking goals with reckless abandon and because of that no matter how many goals they scored, it was never enough.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 22 goals in each of the last two league seasons and it still wasn’t enough to help Arsenal return to the top four.
This was because as enterprising as the club’s attack was, their defence was also consistently generous.
To his credit, the Spaniard managed to improve the team at the back when he came in.
Arsenal earned some impressive wins during Project Restart against teams like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City largely because of their effective defending.
The Gunners entered this season as a similarly good team defensively but it is now apparent that the solidity at the back comes with a price, which is a lack of creativity that leads directly to almost no goals scored.
I think that Arteta is a good tactician, but the Spaniard’s tactics are stifling our creativity.
Playing with a structure is fine, but when it limits you because you want to stay in shape throughout a game, it becomes a problem.
Arsenal has played with less freedom for much of this season and Arteta needs to loosen things up a little so that the likes of Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock can better influence our games creatively.
An article from Ime
Watching Barca vs Juve now…
I think Ramsey has made more runs from midfield into the box in 15 minutes than our midfield has the entire season.
👍👍
Well we played with our RB in the opposition half for most of the game against Spurs, and as a consequence of his license to roam, we lost the match..Nothing to do with a lack of freedom, but everything to do with a lack of quality in a number of areas.With 70% of the ball we cannot be accused of being defensive, but Spurs were and took advantage of our naivety.
Sue, I saw this stat and it was a surprise to me and I wanna share it. Ronaldo scored only 4 goals in first EPL season, 5 in second season, 9 in third.
First thing that came to mind is Pepe. He has the talent like Rinaldo did or is having so maybe if we make more Cf and not winger like it happened to Cr 7 who at first he could improve with time like it did with Ronaldo. I have now changed my mind ATM becos of this stat and ready to give him time cos he has the potential.
Of course Cr 7 was much younger that time but players now peak late so it is not too late for him. What do you think guys.
On this topic everyone knows the problem only MA does not see it.
Well CR was 18, 19, 20 years oldold during those seasons.. Pepe is already 25.
CR didn’t cost 72m, nor was hea on 140k a week.
If anything, Martinelli can follow CRs path.