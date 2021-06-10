Opinion: Arsenal needs to spend big this summer or forget top four

Arsenal has finished outside the top four since 2018 and every season that passes it seems they are getting farther away from the Champions League places.

The Gunners finished this season outside the European spots after ending the last two campaigns in a Europa League position.

This new low calls for serious action and a lack of European football gives the team the chance to have a better season.

But it is not by playing fewer matches that clubs achieve their aims, if that was the case teams that perpetually finish outside the European places should do better.

One way we can have a better 2021/2022 season is to bolster our squad and play each game as if it was a cup final.

Arsenal has some of the finest players in the Premier League, but that isn’t the case in every position.

With news that the likes of Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin could leave this summer, we might have a weakened squad at the start of next season.

Now is the time for the club’s owners to open the chequebook and sanction a significant summer spending spree.

I didn’t enjoy saying this before now, but I have to admit that money buys success in football.

We cannot keep folding our arms and watch our opponents invest in their squads and then expect ours to outperform them.

We have to outspend as many teams as we can this summer, else, we could finish next season in a worse position even though we won’t have played in Europe.

An article from Ime