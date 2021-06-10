Opinion: Arsenal needs to spend big this summer or forget top four

Arsenal has finished outside the top four since 2018 and every season that passes it seems they are getting farther away from the Champions League places.
The Gunners finished this season outside the European spots after ending the last two campaigns in a Europa League position.
This new low calls for serious action and a lack of European football gives the team the chance to have a better season.
But it is not by playing fewer matches that clubs achieve their aims, if that was the case teams that perpetually finish outside the European places should do better.
One way we can have a better 2021/2022 season is to bolster our squad and play each game as if it was a cup final.
Arsenal has some of the finest players in the Premier League, but that isn’t the case in every position.
With news that the likes of Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin could leave this summer, we might have a weakened squad at the start of next season.
Now is the time for the club’s owners to open the chequebook and sanction a significant summer spending spree.
I didn’t enjoy saying this before now, but I have to admit that money buys success in football.
We cannot keep folding our arms and watch our opponents invest in their squads and then expect ours to outperform them.
We have to outspend as many teams as we can this summer, else, we could finish next season in a worse position even though we won’t have played in Europe.
An article from Ime
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s not a question of outspending other sides, it’s about investing wisely .Basically, we simply cannot repeat the mistakes which have been a feature of our recruitment for almost a decade.
Agreed. If we just buy expensive players, then our scouting department and our data analytics system will be almost useless
Exactly
with a good scouting and analytics system, a club can sign many quality players at a good price
I must admit I’m excited about the level of clearcut we’re rumoured to be after.
Xhaka for Neves, and Bellerin for the young German Ridle Baku, (he looks great though very attack minded and needs some defensive coaching). Video I just watched of him taking out Guendouzzi 🙂
23 years old a German U21 International and photos online of him with brother outside the Emirates is always a bonus, ( he’s apprently a fan).
Every season its always about spend big or we will relegate
Its all about signing the right players and not just go for every big tag player
Not every player cost 50 or 100m
there are some very good players that below 10 or 30m
Need a good scouting system
Value for money is the answer, otherwise you will spend £200million and still struggle. The players we buy must be able to slot seamlessly into the Manager’s system and I hope by now our Manager knows the system and the type of players he needs.
Good players you play to be in league, quality players you are playing for titles, outstanding players will win you titles.