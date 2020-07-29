Opinion – Arsenal players owe the fans after such a torrid season

Arsenal will look to win the FA Cup again when they face Chelsea in the final this weekend.

It is a brilliant twist of fate that the Gunners who had been struggling for much of this season can now win a trophy to end this campaign with.

Mikel Arteta joined the club late last year, and he has masterminded a good turnaround in the club’s fortune.

The Spaniard has turned a team that had been low on confidence into a side that has beaten Manchester City and Liverpool in consecutive games.

The Gunners have missed their chance of ending this season in a European place via the league table, but they will play in Europe next season if they can win the FA Cup, and obviously, I hope that they do.

I think that the players need to know that winning this Cup will be the best gift they can give to the fans who cannot be at the stands to watch them.

Arsenal fans have endured a torrid season, and it is only fitting that it ends with a trophy.

As the players prepare for this game, I hope they think about how much the fans deserve to have a good end to the season, which can only happen if we win the FA Cup.

An article from Ime