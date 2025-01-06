Opinion – Arsenal risk a repeat of Xhaka situation with Partey

Have Arsenal put themselves in a tricky position with Thomas Partey’s long-term future, similar to Granit Xhaka’s summer 2023 exit?
You can’t talk about Arsenal’s 2022-23 season without highlighting Granit Xhaka’s resurgence. The Swiss international breathed life into Arsenal’s midfield with his spirited performances as the left-central midfielder (LCM). Xhaka was all action, whether helping out in defence or attack; he was influential in everything Arsenal did. While it made sense to cash in on him when Arsenal did, they’ve since paid the price for his departure.
Arguably, Arsenal’s left-hand side has never been the same since Xhaka left. No one has played the LCM role quite like the now Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.
Enter Thomas Partey. Love him or hate him, on a good day, no one plays the #6 role quite like he does. So far this season, Partey has looked reborn. He’s managed to stay fit (something he struggled with in the past), and with his availability, he’s dazzled, whether at right back or in midfield.
Without a doubt, Partey has been excellent.
With his deal expiring in the summer, the speculation is that Partey is playing for a new contract. And surely, he deserves it; the club should have already offered him a new deal, but they have yet to.
That said, I can’t help but feel that, with Thomas Partey able to agree to a pre-contract with a club abroad, Arsenal have failed to act. For the season he’s had, I’m sure there are clubs that have watched him and believe that, for the next 2-3 seasons, he can do a great job in their midfield.
Arsenal should just reward one of their best players this season with a new deal. If not, I hope they have their eyes on his perfect replacement, and that he doesn’t leave a void in the same way Xhaka did.
Well without Xhaka we mounted our most closest title challenge weve had in over 15 years. I agree Partey has been excellent but is it because hes playing for a new contract? Or playing well for suitors to leave as free agent?
I think hes been injured every season hes been with us except the current one. He turns 32 soon so can we expect his injury woes to ease up if we give him an extension?
Just been wondering as to what really is Thomas Partey’s age as numbers between 29-32 are thrown around every time and then.
If he’s not loved as much here he won’t run out of suitors and Barcelona isn’t a bad idea as I read they’d like to talk to him. We can then focus on players we’d rather want with us.
I would offer a 1 year deal, he’s shown quality in the midfield.
It buys us a year to find his replacement.
A B2B midfielder to take Jorginho’s roster spot, a winger, and striker is probably all the money we will have in the Summer.
Currently we have 4 DM’S basically and Odegaard. Need to balance the midfield we are too heavy defensively atm.
Let him go and bring in someone younger.
Partey is our best midfielder by some margin.
Yes but he is impeding the development of our crown jewel, Declan Rice.
TP has been top draw ever since he joined us, just unfortunate injuries. Give him a years extension. If a mediocre injury prone Elneny was given extensions, or Jorginho, then same can be done for Partey. He is a man mountain in the midfield, very difficult to replace easily. As for Xhaka, he played well for country, was played out of position for most of his time with us, good for him, he won something which he did not at AFC. Need to replace Jorginho first, Merino next.
The plan is for Partey to leave so that Rice can go back to his DM position which he thrives.
There must be something in that as I haven’t heard any noises that Partey will be offered an extension. This begs the question why or have the club tried and he has declined, preferring to leave on a free?
Partey has previously said he would like to stay so the decision is clearly from the club. I think for the sake of Rice (who we should be building our team around), Partey should move on.
Unless he is moved on during this transfer window it’s a case of the club willingly letting an asset leave for free. Not good business
Why are we building the team around Rice? overpaid roughly 50 million for the lad. Hasn’t got the ball playing skills or close control to replace Partey and isnt creative enough for left 8. I find it amusing how many people slate Havertz at left 8 and are silent when Rice has another shocker.
Rice never seems to thrive there for us, though. One game this year I think went well with him at CDM, but generally it’s not worked – he’s not the type of pivot player that’s needed for the role imo, and I don’t think he ever will be. He knows how to pass and move into space but he can’t do the unexpected like partey and jorginho.
He has potential to score more goals and find space in the box from what I’ve seen – could be monster in both boxes – that might be more achievable for him. And/or he could develop into more of a xhaka-like player.
If Partey leaves, he needs to be replaced – imo we should try to keep him another season and start rotating Lewis-Skelly in the position next year. I think he has all the attributes for the role and it would suit him perfectly.