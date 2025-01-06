Opinion – Arsenal risk a repeat of Xhaka situation with Partey

Have Arsenal put themselves in a tricky position with Thomas Partey’s long-term future, similar to Granit Xhaka’s summer 2023 exit?

You can’t talk about Arsenal’s 2022-23 season without highlighting Granit Xhaka’s resurgence. The Swiss international breathed life into Arsenal’s midfield with his spirited performances as the left-central midfielder (LCM). Xhaka was all action, whether helping out in defence or attack; he was influential in everything Arsenal did. While it made sense to cash in on him when Arsenal did, they’ve since paid the price for his departure.

Arguably, Arsenal’s left-hand side has never been the same since Xhaka left. No one has played the LCM role quite like the now Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

Enter Thomas Partey. Love him or hate him, on a good day, no one plays the #6 role quite like he does. So far this season, Partey has looked reborn. He’s managed to stay fit (something he struggled with in the past), and with his availability, he’s dazzled, whether at right back or in midfield.

Without a doubt, Partey has been excellent.

With his deal expiring in the summer, the speculation is that Partey is playing for a new contract. And surely, he deserves it; the club should have already offered him a new deal, but they have yet to.

That said, I can’t help but feel that, with Thomas Partey able to agree to a pre-contract with a club abroad, Arsenal have failed to act. For the season he’s had, I’m sure there are clubs that have watched him and believe that, for the next 2-3 seasons, he can do a great job in their midfield.

Arsenal should just reward one of their best players this season with a new deal. If not, I hope they have their eyes on his perfect replacement, and that he doesn’t leave a void in the same way Xhaka did.

Daniel O