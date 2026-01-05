Opinion: Arsenal seems to have learned from the failures of the past

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on ending a long wait for another Premier League title, with belief growing that this season could finally bring an end to more than two decades without the crown. The prospect has generated renewed optimism among supporters who have endured years of near misses and frustration since the club last lifted the trophy.

From Invincibles to Years of Waiting

In the summer of 2004, Arsenal were crowned champions of England after completing an unforgettable unbeaten league campaign. At the time, few associated with the club imagined it would mark the beginning of a 22-year title drought. That historic season appeared to signal the start of prolonged dominance at the top of the English game.

However, the landscape of the Premier League soon changed. Jose Mourinho arrived in England later that summer and guided Chelsea to the following league title, beginning a period where the Blues competed fiercely alongside Manchester United. In later years, Manchester City entered the picture with significant financial backing, transforming themselves into a dominant force and altering the balance of power even further.

Since 2018, Manchester City and Liverpool have largely controlled the competition, collecting titles between them and setting exceptionally high standards. Arsenal have been determined to break that hold and restore themselves to the summit of English football.

Signs of Maturity This Season

Arsenal have come close to achieving that goal in recent seasons and could arguably have secured each of the last three league titles. On each occasion, however, crucial matches slipped away from them, with defeats or draws at key moments proving costly.

This season has felt different. In recent matches, Arsenal have demonstrated greater control and composure, suggesting they have learned from past mistakes. Their performance and game management, particularly against Bournemouth, offered encouragement, showing a level of maturity that was previously lacking.

As the campaign approaches its decisive stages, Arsenal appear better equipped to handle the pressure that comes with leading the table. If they continue to apply the lessons learned from earlier disappointments, the club may finally be ready to put years of hurt behind them and reclaim the Premier League title.