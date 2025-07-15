Opinion: Arsenal set to achieve an unprecedented feat before the start of pre-season

Arsenal are on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in the modern transfer era, as they edge closer to signing six new first-team players before the start of pre-season.

After a quiet June with no confirmed arrivals, the Gunners have shifted gears dramatically since the start of July. The signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard have already been completed. Now, the club is aiming to wrap up deals for Viktor Gyökeres, Christian Mosquera and Noni Madueke this week.

Fastest business in 23 years of transfer window history

If all three additional signings are finalised as expected, Arsenal will reach an unprecedented total of six first-team arrivals before the first day of pre-season. This would mark the first time in 23 years, since the transfer window system was introduced in 2002, that Arsenal have made so many early signings ahead of their summer schedule.

The Gunners’ aggressive approach this summer reflects a clear intent from manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta to avoid the delays of past windows. Early integration of new players could prove vital, particularly with a demanding domestic and European calendar ahead.

Statement of intent by Arsenal

The signing of Mosquera from Valencia appears to be closest, with a €15 million fee plus add-ons. The player is said to have only wanted Arsenal, with a medical lined up this week if all goes to plan. Gyökeres and Madueke are also believed to be in advanced stages, though formal announcements are still pending.

Should the final pieces fall into place, it would be a statement of intent from Arsenal and a clear departure from the cautious starts of recent transfer windows.

Andrea Berta is starting to win over the Arsenal fans.

What do you think of Arsenal’s early transfer business so far? Are you impressed by the speed of deals being done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

