Opinion: Arsenal set to achieve an unprecedented feat before the start of pre-season

Arsenal are on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in the modern transfer era, as they edge closer to signing six new first-team players before the start of pre-season.
After a quiet June with no confirmed arrivals, the Gunners have shifted gears dramatically since the start of July. The signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard have already been completed. Now, the club is aiming to wrap up deals for Viktor Gyökeres, Christian Mosquera and Noni Madueke this week.
Fastest business in 23 years of transfer window history
If all three additional signings are finalised as expected, Arsenal will reach an unprecedented total of six first-team arrivals before the first day of pre-season. This would mark the first time in 23 years, since the transfer window system was introduced in 2002, that Arsenal have made so many early signings ahead of their summer schedule.
The Gunners’ aggressive approach this summer reflects a clear intent from manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta to avoid the delays of past windows. Early integration of new players could prove vital, particularly with a demanding domestic and European calendar ahead.
Statement of intent by Arsenal
The signing of Mosquera from Valencia appears to be closest, with a €15 million fee plus add-ons. The player is said to have only wanted Arsenal, with a medical lined up this week if all goes to plan. Gyökeres and Madueke are also believed to be in advanced stages, though formal announcements are still pending.
Should the final pieces fall into place, it would be a statement of intent from Arsenal and a clear departure from the cautious starts of recent transfer windows.
Andrea Berta is starting to win over the Arsenal fans.
What do you think of Arsenal's early transfer business so far? Are you impressed by the speed of deals being done?
If Gyokeres’ hold-up and link-up plays aren’t good, we’d likely have the same problem when playing against well-organized low-block teams
Sesko’s superior aerial ability could help us a lot when playing against the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Atletico Madrid, but Arsenal seemed to have chosen the cheapest top CF in the market
I just hope Gyokeres can hold the big CBs off as Giroud did and form a telephatic communication with Odegaard using their Scandinavian word in the field
If he becomes our new main free-kick taker, I think he’ll score more than fifteen goals in all competition
Sesko is 6.5 while VG is just a tad shorter. Gameplan and everything in between will be straightforward different. I’m smelling blood. Arsenal is not the same anymore. Different, untamed, robust, wounded yet agile Animal.
Gyokeres didn’t score any header goals last season, but I hope it’ll be different at Arsenal with Saka’s and Odegaard’s diagonal crosses
I’m 100% sure Gykorese will score well over 15 goals in all competitions. He’s an awesome striker
It would be possible if he gets the penalties and the free-kicks, as he got in Portugal
@Gai, you seem to have sentiments for Sesko without putting his stats into consideration, interestingky you can’t bet on him, he misses a lot of scoring chances compared to Gyokeres. Even at national team level Gyokeres performs more than Isak check the stats
Sesko has imposing stature but not as physical as Helen Halland and Sesko doesn’t score many headers.
I like the fact Gyokeres want to play for Arsenal, that’s a motivation for the CF. We have been chasing Sesko last two seasons, he seem indifferent playing for us.
Gyokeres is a bully like Lukaku
Gai, watch Nani a formal ManU stalwart who plays in Oortugues speak on Gyokeres.
Both Sesko and Gyokeres remains a gamble. Buy VGyokeres imo is more assured of result.
Well done with the window, it’s amazing what 1 compitent person can achieve after the years of last minute scrambling.
I know the goal posts keep shifting apparently but this is MA’s second rebuild now after not winning anything with his first squad so there’s zero excuses now. Even the least ambitious fans around here would now struggle to find excuses
Financial flexibility and knowing what to do with it. Now if we could only get Eze in the door and a few out the door.