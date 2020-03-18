Opinion – Arsenal should avoid signing Liverpool outcast

Arsenal can do a lot better than Dejan Lovren

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Liverpool defender, Dejan Lovren and I am both surprised and disappointed that my team would be linked with such a player.

Lovren is one of the more unpopular players among Liverpool fans, in at least two instances this season he has cost the team some games.

He looks set to leave Liverpool not because Liverpool wants to sell one of their best players to raise cash, but because the Reds are now tired of his error-prone performances.

Arsenal shouldn’t be the dumping ground for players who have failed to make the grade in other Premier League sides.

We are better than that and I think we should be thinking of and buying players who are renowned for their performances.

With that being said, I believe that Lovren is not of Arsenal quality. Mikel Arteta has restored some pride in playing for Arsenal and even Shkodran Mustafi is a better defender right now.

If we are to rank Lovren in the pecking order alongside our defenders, he would come after David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Pablo Mari, and Calum Chambers.

Lovren has had a good career and he contributed to Liverpool’s latest success, but I don’t think he is a player that Arsenal should be signing because he doesn’t measure up to our recent standards at all.

An article from Jacob B