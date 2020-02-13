Opinion – Arsenal should certainly not bring Mkhitaryan back..

A response to Arsenal keeping Henrikh Mkhitaryan next season by Lagos Gooner

Just recently, I read an article on justarsenal.com. The article was short and simple and straight to the point! But I’m afraid I disagreed with the contents.

In the article, “Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains a top talent that could still do a job for Arsenal”. The writer tried convincing fans on why he feels Henrikh can still do a good job for us. Well, he is very much entitled to his opinion but as far I am concerned, Henrikh has no business coming back to Arsenal after his loan spell with AS Roma. If Roma are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s £20 million valuation for the 31-year-old, whose Emirates contract expires next year, then Arsenal should either reduce their asking price or find another club willing to buy him.

Henrikh was brought to Arsenal in a swap deal between Arsenal and Manchester United and involving Sanchez. However, his impact at Arsenal was never really felt, even when he played under Wenger. He is a player with a lot of skills and ball winning abilities, but he never really made it playing in the premiership, and that was why he was sent on loan. If he could not make it in the premiership under two big clubs, what gives us the assurance that he will make an impact if he is allowed to return? Even at Roma, he has not featured up to ten times for them yet.

Henrikh once claimed in the past that Arsenal made him promises at the beginning of this season but after just two weeks those promises weren’t kept and so when his agent called him to propose the idea of joining Roma, he didn’t think twice. He claimed he didn’t even discuss finances because he wasn’t fitting so well into English football so he thought a change would be good.

From his own words, it is obvious he felt leaving Arsenal was good for his career; so why would someone suggest we bring back a player who felt disappointed by Arsenal not keeping to the promises they made to him?

With Nelson, Pepe, Saka and Martinelli playing well, I don’t think there will be any space for Henrikh in Arsenal. The best thing is for Arsenal to reduce their asking price and allow Mkhitaryan leave to a club where he feels happy. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua