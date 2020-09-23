Opinion: Arsenal should demand a loan fee or swap deal from Atletico for Torreira

The latest reports claim that Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira is attracting the attention of Atletico Madrid, with The Express even claiming that he has agreed on personal terms with the Spaniards.

When I first heard the news, I was pleased because I thought that would mean that we can finally land Thomas Partey maybe in an exchange deal.

However, the report claims that the Spaniards are not interested in an exchange deal involving Partey and Torreira.

This deal represents Arsenal’s chance to get their man or get some money from the Spaniards if they want a separate deal for both players.

Arsenal should be looking for a loan deal with the view of it being made permanent, and if we cannot get Partey from them, we should charge them some money.

After all, they collected a loan fee from Juventus for the transfer of Alvaro Morata.

A loan fee will help us raise some funds towards signing Partey or Houssem Aouar this summer.

We may even force them into agreeing a swap deal with us involving Partey and Torreira, by insisting on a loan fee.

They don’t want to make it easy for us to land Partey, we shouldn’t make it easier for them either.

An article from Ime