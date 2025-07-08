Opinion: Arsenal should follow the Phil Foden blueprint with Nwaneri, it could satisfy everyone

It has been suggested that Ethan Nwaneri is reluctant to commit to the club unless there is guaranteed game time. Nwaneri, whose current deal expires next summer, enjoyed something of a breakthrough in the 2024/25 campaign, featuring prominently on the right wing during Bukayo Saka’s injury absence.

Heading into the new season, many expected him to continue as the natural deputy for Arsenal’s No. 7. However, there is now a determined push by Arsenal to sign Noni Madueke. It is suggested that, barring an agreement on the transfer fee, the deal is all but sealed.

Should Madueke arrive, he would likely slot in as Saka’s deputy on the right wing. That development could impact Nwaneri’s minutes. For Mikel Arteta, it may now be about promising the young Gunner that he can still play a key role in his team, as the first-choice backup to Martin Ødegaard, and honouring that promise.

The Phil Foden blueprint

Still only 18, Nwaneri can be shown a long-term vision. In five years, Ødegaard will be 31, while he will still be just 23. The message to his camp should be that he could have a clear path as Ødegaard’s understudy. The Arsenal skipper, for all his brilliance, has shown signs of inconsistency, making the need for a reliable alternative clear, and that alternative should be Nwaneri.

As a central midfielder, the young Englishman could receive ample game time next season, with a clear path to eventually replacing Ødegaard.

Phil Foden’s development at Manchester City can serve as a blueprint for the Arsenal No. 22. Despite clear signs he could perform well above his years, Foden had to bide his time, deputising for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva before cementing his spot in Pep Guardiola’s team.

Here is how his Premier League minutes evolved:

Foden at 22 – 2,134

Foden at 21 – 1,614

Foden at 20 – 893

Foden at 19 – 329

Foden at 18 – 44

Nwaneri’s central midfield ambition

There have already been hints that Nwaneri is being considered for a central role ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The player himself, who played centrally at youth level, recently admitted it is where he is more comfortable via The Athletic:

“You can see sometimes I’m a natural midfielder, but I think if the manager wants you to play in a position, you have to do it to the best of your abilities.

“I don’t mind playing there because anywhere for the Arsenal first team, I’ll be happy playing, and trying to do a good job for the team. I’ve played a false nine before a few times, actually. I think I can do a role anywhere that the manager needs me.”

There have been suggestions that Arteta views the teen prodigy as a central midfield option.

So, while Eberechi Eze could take up the left central midfield role and Madueke the right wing, Nwaneri should still be guaranteed meaningful minutes at right central midfield, and everyone would be happy.

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments Gooners.

Daniel O

